Working 9 to 5, not when there’s bowls

WOMEN'S BOWLS Had dear Dolly Parton visited us here at Parkes B&SC, she may have looked like a Fish Out Of Water on the bowling green, but she would have been a Firecracker of an addition to our apres-bowls drinks and snacks catch up. Imagine the singing! Brett and Buddy were working early (and all morning), living by their mantra, Get Up, Get Out and Get On. The top green will be Good as Gold very soon. Thanks Ground Control volunteers. On such a beautiful spring day, the sun beamed down from 9 to 5, 19 of the bowls’ Family Of Friends made our way out onto the green dressed in Coats of Many Colours, now the social dress codes have relaxed. On the billboard today – three games of triples and hope the Best Woman Wins. On rink 2, Helen Heraghty, Lynn Ryan and Irene Allen made a slow start on the score card, but a five on the 8th end was a Heartbreaker to their opponents. Victory was Closer By The Hour, as they gradually drew away from Chris Curteis, Lyn Green and Maureen Miller, A Little At A Time. Score 20 – 10. For Merilyn Rodgers/Kim Evans, Lea Orr and Cheryl McConnell, winning was The Last Thing On My Mind arriving at rink 3 to Walk The Line against Gwenda Carty, Lorraine Baker and Rhona Went. We were all here For The Good Times only. The scores held even for several ends, but then Team Went were found Holding On To Nothing till the 12th end. A sweet Five Changed the balance and scores were once again even. Team McConnell voted to Hold Fast To The Right and scored on every subsequent end. 25 – 15 the score. Despite bowling As Good As Gold and winning 13 ends to their opponent’s 8 ends on the score card, Sue Jones, Marja Iffland and Cherie Frame knew it was A Gamble Either Way and went down by only 4 points on rink 4, competing against Betsy Johnstone, Fran Dixon and Brenda Davies, 23 – 19. A good day turned into A Better Day inside the club, with rehydration in full swing and 100 club prizes galore. No luck with the Rink Jackpot for Rink 3, however. Jackpot rises to $110. The surprise pudding was a hit, doubly so with Kel and Dean’s divine fruit cake. Thank you. Round One of Consistency Singles to be played during the coming fortnight. Please wear full uniform. Round One: Nat Hancock vs Maureen Miller; Lynn Ryan vs Irene Allen. Bye for all other players. Good luck ladies. Save the date: Muddled Mufti fundraiser day for Dementia, October 20. To play social bowls next Tuesday 15 September, call the club 6862 1446, between 9 – 9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am. Visitors welcome.