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Working 9 to 5, not when there’s bowls

<p>Helen Heraghty was among the winners on rink 2 on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Helen Heraghty was among the winners on rink 2 on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

Helen Heraghty was among the winners on rink 2 on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: Christine Little

The passing of Dolly Parton has been felt across the world, including among our women's bowlers
Lea Orr
September 10, 2026 • 05:13

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