WOMEN'S BOWLS

Easter Trading Table Day – that one day of the year when bowlaholics transform into chocaholics, dress up in bunny ears (and tails) and throw diets out the window.

Twenty-six bunnies hopped along, laden with Easter goodies, on a glorious autumn day on Tuesday.

Masters of the vege garden, ground control, had everything ready for us, such dependable volunteers! Thanks fellas!

The Fours Championships are underway.

On Sunday, Fran Dixon, Lynn Ryan, Lorraine Baker and Lea Orr found some cherry ripe form and defeated Nat Hancock, Ash Kirwan, Tash Allen and Naomi Hancock, 20 – 11, in the first Fours match.

Tuesday’s match saw a closer result when Betsy Johnstone, Marja Iffland, Brenda Davies and Cherie Frame met Lil Thomson, Kay Craft, Irene Allen and Maureen Miller.

Team Frame began gathering eggs (points) from the outset and were leading 13 – 5 at the halfway stake.

Team Miller hatched a plan for the next few ends, the smarties scoring on all but 2 ends, falling short by just 3 eggs after 21 ends; score 19 – 16.

In social games, Lyn Green and Michelle McPhee had a twirl against Liz Byrne and Irene Trueber on rink 3.

For much of the time, it was a close and friendly game of share-the-eggs-around, 15 – all after 14 ends.

The final score tells me Team McPhee stopped gathering and caved-in to chocolate temptation. Score 23 – 15.

A bit of a rocky road for Cheryl McConnell, Janice MacMahon and Rhona Went hunting for early eggs against Chris Curteis, Lorraine Baker and Jan McPhee on rink 6.

They took time out and sat on one score for several ends, then repeat, etc, and Team McPhee boosted their score each time, winning 20 – 14.

Joan Simpson, Merilyn Rodgers, Annie Smith and Robyn Morgan had a sweet little tussle against Gwenda Carty, Lynn Ryan and Marianne Watson in the middle of the patch.

Team Watson scampered ahead, helping themselves to the tastiest eggs and leading for most of the game.

A quick twitch of Annie’s bunny ears created the miracle that Team Morgan needed, gathering 8 more eggs to take victory 20 – 17.

Inside, the burrow was lined with bags and baskets of gifts ready for Trading Table fun.

100’s club lucky chicks were Brenda, Annie, Lea, Irene T, and Chris.

Joan was the lucky winner of Lea’s Wine and Party Pavlova.

The bowling ladies express our condolences to Gwenda and family on the passing of Terry.

We also send condolences to the family of Jean Jelbart, a past member and stalwart of our club.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 7 April, call the club on 6862 1446 between 9 – 9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am. Newcomers catered for and visitors welcome.

April table roster: Merilyn and Maureen.