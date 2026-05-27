Two weeks in a row, unheard of, our bowls remain in the locker and Ground Control enjoy another sleep-in.

We’ll never knock back rain here in Parkes and surrounds however, so a little inconvenience for us means better times for the farmers.

A well-attended planning meeting finalised the agenda for next week’s activities.

Next Tuesday, June 2, come along to bowls to our Biggest Morning Tea/shared lunch to raise money for vital cancer research.

Bring a plate of sweet or savoury delights to share at lunch time, after bowls.

Annie has a list of what ladies are bringing.

Wear mufti in any of the “cancer” day colours.

Lucky doors, raffles, spider, all the fun of a gala day.

To play bowls, call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30am, arrive by 9.45am ready to play at 10am.

If just coming to lunch arrive at about 12pm.

Visitors always welcome. Newcomers catered for!