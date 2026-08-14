PARKES BOWLS

The first round of the clubs Major Triples was played on Saturday afternoon.

On Rink 2 Gary McPhee, Brian Townsend and Mark Dwyer drew Col Mudie, Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton.

On paper the Dwyer team were slight favourites, and they started off strong taking a commanding lead 14 to 5 in the 12th end.

From this point on the Hampton team found their mojo and with the ever-young Col Mudie playing great lead bowls they slowly gained control of the game coming home winners 23 to 20.

Rink 3 Guy Ellery, Craig Cusack and Tony Bright took on Mike Valentine Martin Tighe and Col Miller.

This game was a tight affair at the start with the score 8 to 7 in the Brights team favour in the 11th end, and 11 all in the 15th end but towards the end of the game the Bright team took control winning 24 to 14.

Rink 4 Darryl McKellar, Nathan Reynolds and Dave Reilly came up against Geoff Smith, Mark Glasheen and John Wright.

The Reilly team came out firing on all cylinders and took control of the game from start to finish winning 25 to 17.

Rink 5 Alec Bateson, Scott Allen and Jock Townsend came up against Mick Simpson, Warwick Parker and Matt Parker.

The Parker team were strong favourites and showed their skills to take an easy win over the young guns 29 to 10.

The semi finals and final were due to be played on Sunday but due to the rain they have been postponed to a date to be advised, but games must be played on or before 30 August.

In the semi finals the Parker team plays the Bright team, and the Reilly team plays the Hampton team.

Thursday social bowls

Rink 2 Mike Valentine and Tony Bright had a narrow win over Ian Simpson and Guy Ellery 19 to 17.

Rink 3 Graham Davis and John Chew had a big victory over Phil Hocking and Col Mudie 31 to 4, we need a steward’s inquiry on that one.

Rink 4 Rob Hill, Noel Johnstone and Dave Johnson had a 16-all draw with Col Hayward, Warren Bevan and Geoff Freeman.

Rink 5 George Bradley, John Ward and Gary McPhee won 21 to 12 over Jim Blake, Ray Jones and Helen Clarke.

Rink 6 John Carr and Brian Townsend had a win over Geoff Smith and John Wright 32 to 18.

Saturday social bowls

Saturday saw John Wright read out the cards in a very humorous and entertaining manner with many bowlers walking out to play bowls still laughing.

A great way to start the afternoon.

Rink 1 Ian Allen, Therese Glasheen and John Ward went down to John Carr, Cheryl McConnell and Rob Lacey 23 to 7.

Susie Jones, Fraser Beaton and Jo Simpson had a win over Naomi Hancock, Irene Allen and Nat Hancock 27 to 17.

Rink 7 Marg Robbins and Dave Phelps visitors for the day had a win over Jim Blake and Geoff Freeman 20 to 17.

The members badge draw this Friday night is back to $900 after being won again last week.

The lucky rink is $310 this Thursday so see you at the club.