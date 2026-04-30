PARKES BOWLS

On a very pleasant Friday evening Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton took on John Wright and Graham Dixon in the minor pairs competition.

It was a tight struggle with scores 7-all in the 9th end and by the 13th end the Dixon team was in front 13 to 8.

The number 13 must have been the unlucky number for the Dixon team as they could not score another shot and went down to the Hampton team 20 to 13.

There were three minor singles games played, the first was between Ian Simpson and Mark Glasheen and the score was 11-all, then Ian slowly pulled away to take the game 25 to 18.

On ANZAC Day Ethan Lacey played Mick Simpson.

Ethan had a good start to the game taking the lead 12 to 10 then Mick had two solid ends gaining a 4 and a 3 to take the lead.

Both players where only winning ends by one shot with the score sitting in Mick's favour 21 to 19 then Mick played some great bowls to take the game 25 to 19.

The third game played on the 27th was between Jock Townsend and Nathan Reynolds.

This game was a tight affair from the start with the score 4 all then 11 to 9 with Nathan holding the slight lead.

The number 9 must have been Jock’s nemesis as he could not win a shot in the next 7 ends allowing Nathan to hold the lead 20 to 9.

Jock broke the shackles and started a fight back but Nathan’s lead was too great winning the game 25 to 17. Thanks to the markers in these single games.

Social bowls Thursday

Rink 2 Bob Freeman, Col Hayward and Gary McPhee went down to Col Woods, John Wright and Col Mudie 19 to 15.

Rink 4 Mick Valentine and Mick Simpson had a win over George Bradley and Guy Ellery 26 to 19.

Rink 5 Jim Blake and Brian Townsend won 26 to 9 over Maureen Miller and John Ward.

Rink 6 Graham Davies and Bruce Orr came home narrow winners over John Carr and Warwick Parker 20 to 17.

ANZAC Day social bowls on Rink 1 Gary Downey, Rhona Went and Gary McPhee scored a one shot win over John Ward, Bob Freeman and Guy Ellery 23 to 22.

Rink 2 Bruce Orr and Geoff Freeman won 34 to 8 over Rod Ford and Ray Jones.

Rink 5 Mick Valentine and Tony Bright came home 21 to 10 winners over Geoff Smith and Mark Dwyer.

Rink 6 Mark Glasheen and Brett Frame had a victory over Joe Simpson and Steve Turner 24 to17.

Social bowls Monday

On Rink 1 Mick Valentine, Bob Freeman and Brett Frame went down to Ray Jones, John Carr and Tony Bright 28 to 16.

Rink 3 Col Woods, Rob Lacey and Mick Simpson had a narrow win over Ian Allen, Col Mudie and Brian Townsend 16 to 13.

Rink 4 John Wright and Guy Ellery went down by one shot to Tash Allen and Matt Parker 19 to 18.

Rink 5 Cherie Frame and Scott Allen had a win over Maureen Miller and Mark Dwyer 23 to 16.

Rink 16 in a close triples game George Bradley, Col Hayward and Rhona Went won 19 to 17 over Ian Allen, John Ward and Jo Simpson.

The Mixed Pairs sheet is on the board so get your team organised.

The members badge draw this Friday night is $2700 and the lucky rink is $140 so come on down to the club and enjoy a game of social bowls or a great meal on Friday night.