RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 25/3 – An awesome mid-week turn out for our social bowlers with 24 bowlers making it out for another cracking afternoon.

Winners were our pairing of Helen Clark and Myra Townsend getting home with a 16+18 result, runners-up were Mick Dunn, Cody Hando and Mick Furney with a 16+15. Well done all.

Marble 20 came out with no winners so jackpots to a further increase totalling $345 next week.

Saturday 28/3 – Sun’s out, guns out with 26 bowlers enjoying the great afternoon.

Winners were the triples combo of Geoff Leonard, John Chew and Marty Fitzpatrick. Runner-up was the pairing of Joey Van Opynen and Kevin Hynds.

Finishing off with third due to the great turn out Allan Curteis and Paul Townsend

Club championships

Blake Strudwick and Dave Johnson have advanced through to be our first Major Pairs finalist with a great performance against Peter Job and Peter Creith.

On the other side of the draw we have Andrew Trotman and Aaron Thorne taking on Ray Griffith and Helen Clark just after Easter.

Our Triples and Minor events are also now front of mind so let’s work on knocking some out with our men’s and ladies Pennants finishing up just after Easter we should see a great opportunity.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Our Grade 5 Open Pennants will be off in May for their Regional Round Robin to see if they can make State so watch out for updates a little later

Men’s Pennants, we have two Div3 sides representing the club – Team A will be off to Orange and Team B to Canowindra.

Ladies Pennants, we have a joint team with our neighbours in Grenfell combining – looking forward to this one for both clubs to cash-in on two strong groups coming together.

Both men’s and ladies sides will be held over two days in April being the 11th and 12th

Coming up

Andrew Trotman headed to the big smoke on Tuesday to represent the club in the qualifying event of all NSW Major Singles Champions coming together to do battle over three days.

Bowlers vie for a place in the finals over the first two days with the competition heating up by day 3. Trotman's results were unknown at time of print.

Tall order for any bowler but also an awesome opportunity to take some great experience away and watch some very talented bowlers while at the Sydney venues.