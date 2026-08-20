THE RAILWAY EXPRESS

On the greens and around the club

Another busy week on the greens saw excellent participation across our social bowls and championship events, providing plenty of competitive bowls, laughs and great company.

Thinking about playing bowls? We have loan bowls available and a place for you.

We are now open from 11.30am on our social bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start, and everyone is welcome.

Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go.

The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way.

No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl.

Champagne Triples – sponsors wanted

Our Champagne Triples tournament is coming up on 31 October and 1 November and we are currently looking for local businesses to come on board as sponsors.

The event will attract some of the best bowlers from around Australia, with a $23,000 prize pool and live coverage on YouTube, providing a great opportunity for local businesses to get their name in front of bowlers and supporters from across the country.

If your business would like to get involved and support this fantastic event, please contact us for sponsorship opportunities.

Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, joker draw and members badge draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night.

Wednesday social bowls 12-8-26

The cool conditions didn't deter our bowlers, with 20 players taking to the greens for another competitive afternoon of social bowls.

Winners: George Greenhalgh and Mick Dunn with 22 +33.

Runners-up: Jan Griffith and Nev Kirwan with 21 +21.

Wednesday bowls jackpot: Marble 21 was drawn and our $122 Wednesday jackpot was won and shared by Rod Dolbel, John Chew, Jan Griffith and Nev Kirwan.

The jackpot starts at $20 this week.

Saturday social bowls 15-8-26

26 bowlers enjoyed a beautiful sunny afternoon on the greens, battling it out in our Saturday Mini Tournament.

Winners: Tony Latter and Geoff Leonard with 3 wins +18.

Runners-up: Rod Dolbel, Ash Dolbel and Peter Job with 3 wins +11.

It wasn't their day for Chris Harrison, Rob Hill and Mick Dunn who fell short in the triples championship final and are runners-up.

Championship track

The club championships have come to an end, with the final game of the season, the Triples Final, now completed.

Congratulations to Jan Griffith, Junior Thorne and Ray Griffith, our new Triples Champions, after defeating Chris Harrison, Rob Hill and Mick Dunn 26-15 in a great game of lawn bowls.

Congratulations to all six finalists and well done to everyone who took part throughout the championships.

With the new season upon us, our Open and Women's Major Singles nominations are now closed. These events are to be completed by the first week of November.

The draws will be out this week, so please check the Championship Board at the club for your draw and match details.

Next stop

• Major Singles.

• Handicap Pairs – 29/30 August.

Nominations are closing soon! Get your partner sorted and put your team on the nomination sheet at the club.

• Champagne Triples – 31 October/1 November.

Until the next stop... Bowl well and see you at the Railway!