PARKES BOWLS It was another big weekend of bowls at our club. We hosted our triples tournament with full greens, kind weather and great company from our visitors, who came from Cobar, Walgett, Dubbo, Canowindra, Cowra and Grenfell. A special mention goes to the Belrose Bowlers, who have been travelling to Parkes for 16 years. The winners on the day were Ricco Lane, Warren Towney and Gavin Dart of West Dubbo Club. Second place went to Brett Frame, Scooter Andrews and Nathan Reynolds of Parkes Bowling and Sports Club. Second place in the triples tournament went to Nathan Reynolds, Brett Frame and Scooter Andrews of Parkes Bowling and Sports Club. Third place went to Paul Lewin, Blake Bradtke and Zac Miller of West Dubbo Club, and fourth to Tony Tuimauga, Ben Rooke and Corey Rooke of Canowindra Club. The round winners were Shannon Tighe’s team (Round 1), Jock Townsend’s team (Round 2), Mick Dunn’s team (Round 3), Leigh Sutton’s team (Round 4) and Brian Hampton’s team (Round 5). A special thank you to all our volunteers over the weekend. These tournaments would not run without you. Social bowls on Thursday: Rink 8 – John Corcoran, Bob Freeman and Paul Lewin beat Ray Jones, Greg Fisher and John Wright 22 to 11. Rink 9 – Tony Riordan and Warren Bevan beat John Ward and Ray Griffiths 16 to 14. Rink 10 – Mark Glasheen and Jake Brown beat Jim Blake and Gary McPhee 20 to 9. Rink 11 – Graham Davis and Phil Barnard beat John Carr and Mike Valentine 17 to 14. Col Hayward and John Chew won big over Noel Johnstone and Mick Dunne, 28 to 8. Rink 13 – Suzy Jones and Ian Simpson lost to T Todd and Guy Ellery 21 to 12. The lucky rink this Thursday is $150 and Members Badge draw Friday night is $1400. We have social bowls Thursday and Saturday names into the club between 12 to 12.30 and start 1pm. All very welcome so see you at the club.