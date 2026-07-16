PARKES BOWLS

Social bowls on Thursday on Rink 15 John Ward and Guy Ellery had a narrow win over Graham Davis and John Chew 19 to 14.

Rink 16 Mick Dunn and Joe Davies had an easy victory over Warren Bevan and Paul Townsend 28 to 10.

Rink 17 Noel Johnstone and Ian Simpson had a win over Bruce Orr and Col Mudie 25 to 19.

Rink 18 Maureen Miller and Gary McPhee had a close victory over Col Hayward and Mark Dwyer 21 to 19.

Rink 19 Jim Blake and Geoff Leonard managed a one shot win over Aaron Thorne and Brian Townsend 25 to 24.

Rink 20 Ray Jones and Paul Lewin had a comfortable win over Mike Valentine and Martin Tighe 25 to 15.

Saturday social bowls on Rink 15 Graham Davis and Jo Simpson went down to Rod Ford and Gary McPhee 26 to 9.

Rink 16 Gary Downey and Dave Reilly had a win over Jim Blake and Mick Simpson 19 to 13.

Rink 17 John Ward and Craig Cusack had a narrow victory over Ray Jones and Steve Turner 17 to 16.

Rink 18 Gerrard Jones and Brian Townsend lost to Darryl McKellar and Guy Ellery 30 to 15.

Rink 19 in a triples game Geoff Smith, Col Hayward and Warren Bevan were way to strong for Rob Lacey, Mike Valentine and Col Mudie 31 to 12.

On Sunday afternoon in the cool the women’s teams going to the State playoffs at Windang had another practice afternoon against the men, a great afternoon was had.

The weekend of 18 and 19 July we have four teams heading to Gulgong to play in a triples competition so good luck to these players.

Scott Allen and Nathan Reynolds will play the Minor Singles final on Sunday 19 July at 1pm.

The members badge draw this week is back to $900 after being won by members three weeks in a row, so come on down to the club this Friday night to see if it goes off again.

The lucky rink is $250.