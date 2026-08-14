The Parkes Grade 3 Ladies have finished their State Pennants journey down on the south coast with a quarter-final appearance.

Played in Windang, the women worked their way through the playoffs after an exceptional start on 4 August.

They met Old Bar in the quarter finals.

Unfortunately it wasn’t their day on the scoreboard, the local ladies went down 46–29.

But it was an outstanding achievement to reach the quarter finals, the Parkes Women's Bowling Club and Parkes Bowling and Sports Club said, and to represent Parkes with such determination, sportsmanship and pride.

The team finished top of their section, winning all three round games before advancing to the knockout stage.

"A fantastic effort by every player and manager," Parkes Women's Bowling Club said.

Congratulations to Nat, Maureen, Brenda, Liz, Marja, Kim, Jan, Cherie, Fran and Naomi on an amazing campaign.

"You have made the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club proud," the club said.

"Well done, ladies. Thank you for wearing the blue and gold with pride."