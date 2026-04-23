WOMEN'S BOWLS

Been doing a bit of a road trip, fuel was plentiful but good to be home.

Getting back on the roundabout of Tuesday bowls is just what was needed.

Ground Control had full control of the tarmacs in play – all rolled to perfection. Thank you guys.

An extraordinary Fours semi final took place on 2nd Street between Fran Dixon, Lynn Ryan, Lorraine Baker and Lea Orr against Betsy Johnstone, Marja Iffland, Brenda Davies and Cherie Frame.

Team Frame accelerated to an early lead, alerting Team Orr into action.

At the halfway mark, scores equal 13 each, several good scoring ends put Orrs in front 21 – 16, with one end to play. Crash time!

A congested head gave Frames a 5 on the last end to tie the score at 21 – each after 21 ends.

Safety car started us again, umpire Liz was called to make the decision between three bowls about 15 inches out.

After some deliberation and remeasuring, Team Orr was indicated closer. You ripper! Team Orr 22 – 21.

On 3rd street, visiting driver Zara Baker, Janice MacMahon and Rhona Went took a friendly Tuesday (Sunday) drive with Lyn Green, Pauline Curry and Maureen Miller.

Each team scored ten ends, scores were level at 17 each, they obeyed the rules and drove sensibly. Should be more of them on our roads.

The race handicapper also got it right on 4th street, when Lil Thomson, Cheryl McConnell and Ann Tracy navigated their bowls to a narrow win over Irene Trueber, Annie Smith and Jan McPhee, their strong finish being the green light. Score 18 – 16.

Speaking of strong finishes – Kay Craft, Elaine Miller and Robyn Morgan took advantage of the stalled engine of Gwenda Carty, Chris Curteis and Irene Allen on 5th street.

Team Allen sped up to a total of 18 points, then stalled, with seven ends still to play.

Like the tortoise, Team Morgan made inroads at every turn and won the game 27 – 18.

Rink jackpot was not won and rose to $220.

Lucky fuel cash went to Irene T, Cherie, Maureen, Elaine and Lea in the 100’s club.

Mother’s Day Trading Table in two weeks. May 5th. Bring a gift to the value of $15, something a mum would love. Join in the fun and wear your pyjamas too. Raffle. 100’s club.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 28 April, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45 and play at 10am.

Newcomers catered for and visitors welcome.