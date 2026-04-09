WOMEN'S BOWLS

With the Easter Bunny in the rear-view mirror, 24 bowlers went out to work off the extra calories consumed over the weekend.

Ground control had the greens running quick and the first game of triples to try out the greens were Raffa, Zara, Robbie against Kay, Janice and Maureen Miller.

It’s great to have a game against enthusiastic young bowlers and Robbie was very patient in leading the way but experience won on the day with team Miller winning a close game 18-12.

Rink 17 had Irene T, Annie, Brenda against Irene A, Anne and Jan.

Team McPhee started out strong and stayed in front all the way to have a handy win.

On the next rink Lil, Marja and Cheryl played a hard-fought game against Lyn G, Marianne and Ash.

Early on team McConnell got stuck on three but played good bowls to come within 5 but went down 22-15.

The last rink had Merilyn, Betsy and Pauline playing Gwenda, Robyn and Rhona, this was a rink full of very experienced players with team Went winning on the day.

Today we had 3 generations playing, Pauline Curry, Ash Kirwan and Zara Baker and also Raffa Thomson and Lil Thomson, isn’t it wonderful to see bowls played by all ages.

With food and drinks served, the lucky rink was drawn,16, Zara pressed for the elusive number 7 but missed out for the money to increase to $200.

The hundred club was next but as I was busy pressing buttons, I didn’t write down the winners, but 6 happy bowlers went home with a bit of cash.

This Saturday and Sunday women’s pennant teams are off to play their way into the regional finals.

The women’s grades 3 and 4 pennant sides are playing at Forbes Bowling Club if you want to come over and cheer them on.

The women’s grades 1 and 2 (no Parkes sides) are playing at the Parkes Bowling & Sports Club if you to watch some great bowls on Saturday and Sunday.

To play bowls next Tuesday ring the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club on 6862 1446, between 9-9.30am. Visitors and new bowler’s welcome. Bowls supplied.