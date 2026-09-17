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The race for Major Singles glory is on

<p>Steve Cleggy put together one of the biggest wins of the week, defeating Mick Hackett 25\\u20131 in the Open Major Singles. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Steve Cleggy put together one of the biggest wins of the week, defeating Mick Hackett 25\\u20131 in the Open Major Singles. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Steve Cleggy put together one of the biggest wins of the week, defeating Mick Hackett 25–1 in the Open Major Singles. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

This week's Parkes Railway Bowling Club report
Blake Strudwick
September 17, 2026 • 06:58

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