The race for Major Singles glory is on

THE RAILWAY EXPRESS On the greens and around the club Another busy week at the Railway saw plenty of action across the greens with Major Singles and regular Social Bowls throughout the week. There were plenty of competitive bowls, great company, and a fantastic atmosphere around the club throughout the week. Last weekend, the Railway hosted the Over 40s Pairs Qualifying Rounds, with plenty of great bowlers on the green across two big days with plenty of great bowls played. The winners of the weekend were our mates from Manildra Ben and Sam Allcorn defeating Jack Wright and Wilbur Harris in the final. Congratulations to everyone who took part and well done to all our Railway teams. Graham Cole Charity Bowls Day The Graham Cole Charity Bowls Day is happening at the Railway on Saturday 19 September, with the Parkes Services Club, Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club and Parkes Spacemen RLFC coming together to proudly host this special fundraiser. It’s set to be a fantastic day, with bowls commencing at 1pm and names in by 12:30pm. Entry is $20 per person, including a sausage sandwich, and everyone is encouraged to wear their club or footy colors and show their support on the day. There will be plenty happening throughout the afternoon, including auctions, major raffles and lucky door prizes making it a great day both on and off the greens. Come along, enjoy a game of bowls, catch up with mates and help support a great cause for Coley. Wednesday Social Bowls 9-9-26 On a beautiful warm Wednesday afternoon, we had 18 social bowlers, and 5 games of Major Singles take the green in an enjoyable afternoon with plenty of competitive action and good company throughout the day. Winners: Rose Howlett, Al Curteis & Nev Kirwan with 16+6. Runners-up: Amy & Andrew Trotman with 15+11. Wednesday Bowls Jackpot: Marble 5 was drawn and with no winner the jackpot goes to $60 this week. Saturday Social Bowls 12-9-26 We had 18 social bowlers on the top green, and the over 40s Pairs state qualifiers fill the bottom green for a great afternoon of lawn bowls. Winners: Lisa Strudwick, Ash Dlobel & Gene Rapp with 16+14. Runners-up: Rose Howlett, Rod Dolbel & Mick Dunn with 16+12. Championship Track The 2026 Open and Women's Major Singles Championship continued this week, with five games decided and plenty of competitive bowls across the round. In the Women's Major Singles, Lea Tanks produced a strong performance defeating Michelle Hoffman 25–10 to keep her Championship campaign moving along nicely. And our new recruit Danielle Thompson had a 25–6 win over Amy Trotman. In the Open Major Singles, Dave Johnson recorded a 25–15 victory over Dave Littlewood, while Steve Cleggy put together one of the biggest wins of the week, defeating Mick Hackett 25–1. Blake Strudwick had a competitive game against Joe Van Opynen, with Blake finishing strongly to take the win 25–15. And John Chew rounded out the action with a 25–6 win over Peter Job. Some great bowls played, some big results and plenty more Championship action still to come. The race is heating up as our bowlers chase a Major Singles Title! Congratulations to all the winners and well played to everyone who took to the green also a special thank you to all our wonderful markers. Draws and play by dates are available on the board at the club and on BowlsLink. Bowl well everyone, and best of luck in the next round! We are now open from 11:30am on our Social Bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12:30pm for a 1pm start, and everyone is welcome! Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go. The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way. We also have loan bowls available. No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl! Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, Joker Draw and Members Badge Draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night. Next Stop • Graham Cole Charity Bowls Day –19th September. • Champagne Triples – 31st October / 1st November Full at 50 teams! Please contact us for sponsorship opportunities. Until the Next Stop... Bowl well and see you at the Railway!