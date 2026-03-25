WOMEN'S BOWLS

This week the news seems to be fuel, or price/or lack of it; and cars, EV or petrol/diesel?

The ladies are loving it - it’s right up there with lamb prices and how much rain we had. Not!

Ground control were revved up rolling our green to optimal performance level. Thanks always to the volunteer mechanics who are there early every day toiling away under the direction of foreman, Buddy.

A great turnout for Tuesday social bowls with 24 drivers out for a spin. Can’t beat this beautiful weather!

While waiting for opponents, Team Watson, to change spark plugs in lane 2, Annie Smith/Lorraine Baker/Betsy Johnstone/Rhona Went slowly motored one post at a time over the rise and out of sight of Tess Gilligan (visitor)/Lea Orr/Cheryl McConnell/Marianne Watson until they opened with a 2 on the 7th end.

Team Went became bogged on 8, not to move again, Betsy’s new model providing no winching power, and Team Watson took advantage to burn some rubber and took the win 17 – 8.

Brenda Davies/Nat Hancock/Maureen Miller left their rivals in a cloud of smoke as the lights changed in lane 3, quickly posting a 3 and a 6 on the card.

Marja Iffland/Jan McPhee/Cherie Frame puttered along watching their economy, scoring 13, taking a back seat to Team Miller’s 23.

Merilyn Rodgers/Joan Simpson/Lynn Ryan, with the sun-roof open, cruised along beside Lil Thomson/Lyn Green, in their convertible, in lane 5, nobody in a particular hurry.

Each group took the wheel in turn, handling the curves and crests, with Team Ryan finishing just ahead, 17 – 15.

Similarly, in lane 6, Michelle McPhee/Chris Curteis/Ann Tracy were in cruise control beside Irene Trueber/Kay Craft/Janice MacMahon, moving with the traffic and conditions, braking as necessary, even giving a slight touch or two when called for.

Each Team was ahead twice during the drive, Team MacMahon pulling into the driveway first, 17 – 15.

The route guidance took us into the rehydration station, where the elusive jackpot again rises to $180.

Chris, Lea, Lynn, Tess and Jan can afford a cup of fuel for their cars this week courtesy of the 100’s club.

The draw for the Club Fours is on the board. Matches will be held over the coming weeks.

Next week is Easter Trading Table, mufti dress, wine/pavlova raffle. Please bring an Easter themed gift to the value of $15 and prepare for chocolate.

A get well hello to Rosemary Mitchell; wishing you all the best for your recovery, Rose. And hi to Julie Green, wishing you well also, Jules.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 31 March, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45am ready to play at 10am. Newcomers catered for and visitors welcome.