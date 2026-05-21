RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 13/5 – After some beautiful days on the green Wednesday also didn’t disappoint with a total of 18 bowlers getting a roll in.

Winners were the triple side of Ray Jones, Bruce Jones and Paul Townsend with a solid 15 +9 result, runners-up were Allan Curteis, Kevi Hynds and Dave Johnson with 14 + 18.

Marble 26 made its way out with no winners this week.

Saturday 16/5 – The club held the Open Gender Pennants over the weekend with over 120 bowlers making their way to our greens so with no available rinks the bowling group could only settle for the viewing aspect this week.

Club championships

An entertaining triple match-up was experienced by six of our bowlers with team Creith advancing to the semi finals and now locking-in our remaining four.

With our Pennants campaign on hold until August Minor singles/pairs match-ups need to catch-up and get completed over the next two months. Keep them going bowlers when you can, completion dates for rounds will start so keep an eye on your next scheduled match-up.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Our Grade 5 Open Pennants went to Dubbo this weekend for their Regional Round Robin but didn’t have both rounds go their way, but what a great achievement to make the Regionals – well done all!

Coming up

The return of our greenkeeper will be my highlight this week with the duties being handed back to our main man as soon as the plane hits the tarmac. Hope you enjoyed the break Andrew ‘Jim Juice Juicy Juicy-Straightener’ Daley, you have been missed!