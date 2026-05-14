WOMEN'S BOWLS

Bowlers have been enjoying beautiful autumn weather, clear sunny days with little breeze.

Ground Control are always out and working earlier than the bowlers – we do appreciate you fellas. Just quietly though, you don’t have to wake up the pee-wees every day!

Match of the week was the Final of the Club Championship Fours, played last Saturday in glorious conditions.

Therese Glasheen, Annie Smith, Rhona Went and Liz Byrne reigned supreme over runners-up Fran Dixon, Lynn Ryan, Lorraine Baker and Lea Orr, 25 – 11.

Congratulations to the new Fours Champs, Team Byrne!

Several girls drove to Orange on Tuesday for Orange City President’s Day, reducing our social numbers at home to 14 keen ladies.

A low-scoring game over 18 ends usually means close competition and this was the outcome on Rink 19 when Lyn Green and Betsy Johnstone won 14 – 9 over Irene Trueber and Marianne Watson.

Another close one on Rink 17, Helen Heraghty and Cheryl McConnell won on eleven of the 22 ends played, as did Leonie Thompson and Robyn Morgan.

The scales tipped Team McConnell’s way, 17 – 15. A terrific tussle! Great to see Leonie back.

In a triples game on Rink 16, the ends were also shared equally, ten each over 20 ends.

The difference in scoring rates, a five and several 3’s and 2’s, scored by Team Went (Marja Iffland, Fran Dixon, Rhona Went) put them on the winners’ dais when they met Gwenda Carty, Kay Craft and Irene Allen, 23 – 16.

There were some happy winners once inside the club as well.

Lucky Rink 17 won the $240 jackpot draw. Fantastic win, girls!

Four lucky gals were smiling after the 100’s club draw.

In three weeks’ time, Tuesday 2 June is our Biggest Morning Tea - shared lunch - to raise vital funds for cancer research.

Wear pink, or be in cancer colours, and bring a friend if you wish.

Fun, raffles, lucky doors, draws, friendship and delicious food.

To play social bowls next Tuesday 19 May, call the club 6862 1446 between 9 – 9.30, arrive by 9.45 and play at 10am.

Visitors always welcome, newcomers catered for.