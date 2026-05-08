RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 29/4 – After a very successful Anzac Day Mini Tournament we had to go for another one and changed the format up for a pairs event of 3 mini games.

With 28 bowlers we were in for some great teams and match-ups and it didn’t disappoint!

Winners were the team of Bob Freeman and Andrew Trotman getting away with a great 3w +12 result, runners-up were Jake Brown and Terry Hethington with 2.5w +8. Well done all.

Marble 26 coming out with Jake Brown also getting away with a further $20 in the pocket.

Saturday 2/5 – First week in May and with the majority of social men bowlers competing in the Regional Pennants, we didn’t expect huge numbers but still we received a good turn out and thank you all for the continued support.

Winners were Paul Kirwan and Terry Hetherington and our runners-up were the team of Gene Rapp and Warren Watson

Club championships

Only a forfeit was completed this week so hopefully we see a few knocked out this fortnight with no Pennants until 16 May. Minor matches and triples still to be completed – keep them going bowlers when you can, completion dates for rounds will start this week so keep an eye on your next scheduled match up.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Men’s Pennants we had two Div3 sides representing the club – Team A and Team B doing battle on Saturday morning in Orange for a chance to play the final that afternoon, and if successful qualify to state in August.

Well after two great finals our Team A were successful in both and now see the side for consecutive years heading to the 3 day State Tournament where our guys made the semi last year.

Congratulations on the regional title but as many from last year would know a close semi loss can leave the side more desperate to go one better and battle for a long awaited flag for the club, how exciting!

Our Grade 5 Open Pennants will be off to Dubbo next week, also for their Regional Round Robin to see if they also can make the State Titles.

This kicks off 16/17 May at Dubbo City – all the best to all.

Coming up

The Match Committee have been working hard to get some important shield/memorial days locked in and sorted, and we are nearly there.

Great time of year for the community to also get involved at a local level which will be just around the corner.