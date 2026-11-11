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Taking sides: The East-West showdown is here

<p>Col Hayward (front) was among the great turnout of Parkes bowlers for Sunday\\'s bowls with the Riverina Travelling Bowlers.</p>\\n
<p>Col Hayward (front) was among the great turnout of Parkes bowlers for Sunday\\'s bowls with the Riverina Travelling Bowlers.</p>\\n

Col Hayward (front) was among the great turnout of Parkes bowlers for Sunday's bowls with the Riverina Travelling Bowlers.

Col Miller
November 11, 2026 • 07:45

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