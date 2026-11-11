Taking sides: The East-West showdown is here

PARKES BOWLS Social Bowls on Thursday: Rink 8 John Carr and Gary Downey had a big win over Bob Freeman and Bruce Orr 36 to 14. Rink 9 in a close one Col Mudie and Tony Riordan won 22 to 20 over Col Hayward and Ian Simpson. Rink 10 Martin Tighe and John Chew had a victory 18 to 14 over Graham Davis and Brian Townsend. Rink 11 Ray Jones and Gary McPhee had a win over John Ward and Mark Glasheen 25 to 20. Rink 12 Noel Johnstone and Guy Ellery had a solid win over John Corcoran and Warren Bevan 29 to 12. Rink 13 Jim Blake and Ray Griffith had a win over Col Miller and Geoff Freeman 23 to 19. The Riverina Travelling Bowlers joined our Saturday afternoon social bowls, with 48 bowlers playing across nine rinks. It was a great afternoon of bowls and conversation with our visitors. On Sunday, the Riverina bowlers organised two morning games of 10 ends each, followed by prizes for the winners and a small raffle to round-off the weekend. Everyone enjoyed the camaraderie, and our visitors thoroughly enjoyed the bowls and exploring our town. The East–West competition starts at 1pm this Saturday. Which side will reign supreme? How to determine if you are East or West - are you east or west of Bogan Street? Come along to enjoy some fun bowls and see who claims this year’s bragging rights. Nominations for East v West will be closing at 6pm today 12 November. Ask your fellow bowlers if they are wanting to play, as we will not be taking names by phone on Saturday 14 November, as all games will be drawn prior to this. The lucky rink this Thursday is $110 and the members badge draw is $1200 this Friday night, so come along and enjoy a meal and great company.