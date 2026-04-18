RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 1/4 – A great mid-week turn out for our social bowlers with 20 bowlers making it out for another cracking afternoon.

Winners were our pairs team of Gene Rapp and Bill Dodd getting away with a 16+7 result, runners-up were Warren Watson and Brendan Jones with a 15+14. Well done all.

Marble 4 coming out and a win was had.

The group of Bob Freeman, Myra Townsend, Geoff Leonard and Mick Hackett taking out the jackpot so we start back at $0 and await our next lucky winners.

Saturday 4/4 – Easter Saturday seen the opportunity for most to rest and spend time with their favourites over Easter so it was a fun day only at the club while the club house closed for the period.

Wednesday 8/4 – An awesome mid-week turn out for our social bowlers with 23 bowlers making it out for another cooler afternoon.

Winners were our pairing of Marty Fitzpatrick and Myra Townsend getting the job done with a 17+19 result, runners-up were Mick Dunn and Paul Townsend with a 17+12. Well done all.

Marble 24 came out with no winners so jackpot of $50 next week!

Club championships

After a great match played against Aaron Thorne and Andrew Trotman we now have seen Ray Griffith and Helen Clark advance to the Major Pairs Final to play the waiting Blake Strudwick and Dave Johnson – Good luck to you all, should be a belter.

Now we have seen the Pennants hold for a few weeks it shows a great opportunity to get some triples and Minor matches completed.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Men’s Pennants we had two Div3 sides representing the club – Team A was off to Orange and Team B to Canowindra.

With a great start from both teams on Saturday morning Team B faulted but bounced back Sunday morning to only just missed out on topping the table by a point.

Where Team A started Saturday off with two wins but went down to Manildra Sunday morning but luckily enough Manildra experienced a loss Saturday with gave Team A the margin and overall win and qualifying for Regionals in early May. Good luck all!

Ladies Pennants – Another great start and then a bye in the afternoon on Saturday so the Sunday game was a must win and unfortunately feel just short.

Great to see the Railway once again competing in the ladies competition.

Our Grade 5 Open Pennants will be off in May also for their Regional Round Robin to see if they can also make State so watch out for updates a little later.

Coming up

Now that we are moving into a quieter period for representation we, the match committee, can work on getting some important shield/memorial days locked in and sorted.

Great time of year for the community to also get involved at a local level.