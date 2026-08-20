WOMEN'S BOWLS

Spectacular bowling weather brought 14 available ladies out of their comfort zones and onto the green.

Two social games of triples and two singles playing consistency filled the agenda.

Constant kudos to our volunteers of ground control keeping the greens in top condition.

Ann Tracy, Cheryl McConnell and Jan McPhee were in form and too strong for Lorraine Baker, Irene Allen and Kim Evans on rink 16.

Fran Dixon, Irene Trueber and Marja Iffland led Gwenda Carty, Maureen Miller and Rhona Went for half the game on rink 17.

Team Went made a quick comeback but all too brief, with Team Iffland taking the win, 16-14.

Merilyn Rodgers had the advantage over Helen Heraghty in the consistency game on rink 18.

The ladies jackpot was not won by rink 17, and now rises to $90.

Four lucky ladies were wearing smiles after 100’s club wins.

Next week, 25 August, is our Spring Themed Trading Table and novelty bowls day. Bring a gift to the value of $15 or so and try your luck winning prizes back. Wear mufti in bright spring colours. All welcome.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 25 August, call the club 6862 1446, between 9-9.30, arrive by 9.45am, ready to play at 10am. Visitors welcome and newcomers catered for.