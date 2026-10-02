Singles showdown heats up

THE RAILWAY EXPRESS On the greens and around the club It’s been another fantastic week around the Railway, with plenty happening both on and off the greens. There was a great atmosphere around the club throughout the week, with plenty of competitive bowls, good company and plenty of support from members and visitors alike. A big thank you to everyone who continues to get involved and help make the Railway such a great place to be, both on and off the greens. Wednesday social bowls 23-9-26 On Wednesday afternoon, we had 22 social bowlers take the green on an enjoyable afternoon with plenty of competitive action and good company throughout the day. Winners: Tony Lenord and Dave Johnson with 15+26. Runners-up: Lisa Strudwick, Warren Watson and John Chew with 15+16. Wednesday bowls jackpot: Marble 17 was drawn and with no winner the Jackpot goes to $62 this week. Saturday social bowls 28-9-26 On Saturday afternoon, we had 20 social bowlers take to the green for our Saturday Mini Tournament, enjoying an afternoon of competitive bowls, great company and plenty of laughs along the way. Winners: Tony Lenord and Rob Hill with 3 wins +26 Runners-up: George Greenhalgh and Dave Johnson with 3 wins +23. Championship track The 2026 Major Singles Championships are really heating up, with three great finals games decided this week and some fantastic bowls on display. In the Women’s Major Singles semi-final, Helen Clark produced a strong performance to defeat Lea Tanks 25–19 in a cracking contest. Both players put on a great display of bowls, with Helen doing enough to secure her place in the final. Congratulations Helen, and commiserations to Lea after a great effort. Danielle Thompson continued her run in a quarterfinal match, defeating one of our rookie bowlers, Lisa Strudwick 25–11. Danielle now moves through to the semi-final, where she will take on Ashley Kirwan. In the Open Major Singles, Phil Barnard came through a close battle against Nev Kirwan, eventually taking the game 25–22. It was another excellent contest, with both players pushing each other right to the end. With the championship action getting down to the business end, the pressure is building and there are some big games still to come. Well played to all the players, and a big thank you to our markers for helping keep the championship rolling. Draws and play by dates are available on the board at the club and on BowlsLink. Bowl well everyone, and best of luck in the next round. We are now open from 11.30am on our social bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start, and everyone is welcome. Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go. The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way. We also have loan bowls available. No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl. Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, joker draw and members badge draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night. We also have some great sponsorship opportunities available around the club, with scoreboard sponsorship and drink holder sponsorship now available. It’s a great way for local businesses to get their name in front of our members, visitors and bowlers throughout the season while supporting the Railway. If your business would like to get involved, get in touch with us for more information. Next stop • Major Singles Finals. • Champagne Triples – 31 October / 1 November. Full at 50 teams. Please contact us for sponsorship opportunities. Until the next stop... Bowl well and see you at the Railway!