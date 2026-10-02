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Singles showdown heats up

<p>Helen Clark (pictured) produced a strong performance in the Women\\u2019s Major Singles semi-final to defeat Lea Tanks 25\\u201319 in a cracking contest. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Helen Clark (pictured) produced a strong performance in the Women\\u2019s Major Singles semi-final to defeat Lea Tanks 25\\u201319 in a cracking contest. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Helen Clark (pictured) produced a strong performance in the Women’s Major Singles semi-final to defeat Lea Tanks 25–19 in a cracking contest. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Three great finals games were decided this week in the 2026 Major Singles Championships
Blake Strudwick
October 2, 2026 • 05:53

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