Rhona's consistent success play of the day

WOMEN'S BOWLS Your roving reporter has been out and about again, this time playing a “friendly” at the President’s Day at Canowindra. Lawn bowls is all about fellowship, as equally important as the walking exercise. Kudos to our agreeable guys at ground control, they’re constantly smiling as they roll and rake. Thanks fellas. To Nat and Janice, the two ladies who represent us on the club bowls committee – thanks for all you do, attending meetings, planning and putting members first. There was the usual camaraderie and jesting among the social bowlers as they made their way out onto the green today. A little less on Rink 3, where the apprehension was palpable as Liz Byrne and Rhona Went faced each other in the final of the Consistency Singles. Worthy opponents who had met on many a green, Rhona opened well and held a clear lead of 18 at the half-way mark. Liz fought back, evening the score at 90 – all, remembering it’s first to reach 100. On the final two ends, Rhona came up trumps with 6’s, winning the final 102 – 98. What a cracker! Congratulations both of you on a fair and friendly match. On Rink 1, there was a crew of sailors who reinvented the adage, “coming home with a wet sail”. Valmai Westcott/Marja Iffland/Betsy Johnstone hardly got their feet wet, allowing Merilyn Rodgers/Janice MacMahon/Ann Tracy all the room they needed to race ahead. Down by 7, Team Johnstone tried a different tack and off they flew, scoring a quick 12 points to cross the line ahead, 17 – 14. Smiles and hugs all round. A Scottish contingent somehow found their way to our shores and onto Rink 2 – Michelle McPhee/Cheryl McConnell/Jan McPhee hitched up their kilts ready to show Gwenda Carty/Irene Allen/Robyn Morgan how this game is played O/S. A blistering demonstration had the lead always in the Scots’ favour and a win by 11 points. All six players were last heard singing Scottish folk songs at the bar! Such sisterhood. Age never counts during bowls games, except when younger grannies meet older grannies out on Rink 5. Irene Allen/Cherie Frame (younger) enjoyed their friendly versus Lorraine Baker/Brenda Davies (just older), each team sharing the scoring and keeping things even for a while. The young ones gradually drew ahead and won 16 – 11. Into the club for planning and social skills practice: * 24 November, Christmas themed Trading Table. * Christmas lunch Saturday 12 December, place your name on the list in the club if interested, details to follow. * Melbourne Cup next Tuesday – 3 November - there will be social bowls and the Oak Olive Bistro, our club’s terrific new eatery, will be open to serve you lunch afterwards. Check out the menu on the club’s Facebook page, this bistro is open for your patronage Tuesday to Saturday evenings and Wednesday to Sunday lunches. There is a separate lunch menu as well. Let’s support this and spread the word. To play social bowls next Tuesday 3 November, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am. Phones have been iffy lately, so call the mobiles of those on the table if necessary. Also, Liz. November Table Roster: Marja and Lil.