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Rhona's consistent success play of the day

<p>Betsy Johnstone and her team came from behind to score a quick 12 points to cross the line, defeating Team Tracy on Tuesday. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Betsy Johnstone and her team came from behind to score a quick 12 points to cross the line, defeating Team Tracy on Tuesday. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

Betsy Johnstone and her team came from behind to score a quick 12 points to cross the line, defeating Team Tracy on Tuesday. PHOTO: Christine Little

Liz Byrne and Rhona Went faced each other in the final of the Consistency Singles
Lea Orr
October 29, 2026 • 06:05

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