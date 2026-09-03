PARKES BOWLS

What a great weekend of bowls.

On a fine Saturday afternoon the first Major Triples Semi Final was played between Mick Simpson, Warwick Parker and Matt Parker, and Guy Ellery, Craig Cusack and Tony Bright.

The Parker team started strongly and lead 12 to 2 by the 8th end and in the 11th end lead 12 to 8.

In the next six ends the Parker team scored 13 shots to take a commanding lead 25 to 10.

The Bright team not to be out done started a fight back but could not match the fire power of the Parker team and went down 33 to 24.

The Parker team first into the final.

On a beautiful Sunday morning the second Semi Final of the Major Triples was played between Col Mudie, Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton and Darryl McKellar, Nathan Reynolds and Dave Reilly.

This game was a very tight affair from start to finish by the 9th end the Reilly team held a 3 shot lead then by the 17th end the score was 13 to 12 in favour of the Reilly team.

The Hampton team kept fighting but just could not take the lead allowing the Reilly team to take the game 22 to 19.

The Major Triples final was played on Sunday afternoon between Darryl McKellar, Nathan Reynolds and Dave Reilly, and Mick Simpson, Warwick Parker and Matt Parker.

The Parker team started off strongly leading 8 to 3 in the 5th end then the score was 10 all in the 9th end.

The game was changing from end to end and was keeping crowd of onlookers entertained by the sustained quality of bowls played.

The game was 19 all in the 19th end but from this point on the Reilly team managed to win the last 3 ends to win the game 27 to 20.

Congratulations to Darryl McKellar, Nathan Reynolds and Dave Reilly winners of the Major Triples Final.

Thursday social bowls:

Rink 1 Bob Freeman and John Ward had a win over Sue Jones and Maureen Miller 19 to 10.

Rink 2 Col Mudie and Mick Simpson went down to Steve Turner and Aaron Thorne 21 to 16.

Rink 3 Ian Allen and Guy Ellery had a good win over Warren Bevan and Gary McPhee 25 to 13.

Rink 4 Mark Glasheen and John Chew won 25 to 14 over Geoff Smith and Ian Simpson.

Rink 5 Noel Johnstone and Graham Davis had a win over George Bradley and Geoff Freeman 23 to 12.

Rink 6 Ray Jones and Col Hayward had a win over Mike Valentine and Graham Dixon 33 to 15.

Saturday social bowls:

Rink 1 Geoff Smith, Bob Freeman and Gary McPhee had a hard fought win over Mike Valentine, Ian Allen and Irene Allen 23 to 15.

Rink 3 was a 16 all draw between Ray Jones J England and John Carr and Geoff Freeman.

Rink 4 Martin Tighe and Wilbur Harris had a win over Joe Simpson and John Wright 26 to 14.

Rink 5 in a close match Mark Glasheen and Col Mudie had a 2 shot win over Rob Lacey and Ethan Lacey 23 to 21.

Rink 6 Gary Downey and John Ward had a win over Noel Johnstone and Rod Ford 25 to 13.

There is a Father’s Day social bowls afternoon, names on the board by 12.30 games start 1pm with snag sizzle and the Father’s Day raffle drawn.

On 20 September, the Parkes Rotary Charity Triples Bowls Day is on. $25 per person or $75 per team, 2 games of 14 ends and sit-down barbecue lunch included and cash prizes all very welcome.

The Lucky Rink draw for this Thursday is $120 and the members badge Friday night is $1200, so see you at the club.