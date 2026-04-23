RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 15/4 – A great mid-week turn out for our social bowlers with 26 bowlers making it out for another cracking afternoon.

Winners were our pairs team of Myra Townsend and Robbie Hill getting away with a huge 19+15 result, runners-up were Terry Clothier and Geoff Leonard with a 17+22. Well done all.

Marble 24 coming out with no winners moving the jackpot to $70.

Saturday 11/4 – in next week’s results.

Club championships

Our new Major Pairs champions are the pairing of Ray Griffith and Helen Clark with a come-from-behind victory over Blake Strudwick and Dave Johnson with a score 19/13. Well done again Ray and Helen!

Minor matches and triples still to be completed with a singles game and two triples matches played – keep them going bowlers as it's much appreciated.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results,

Pennants

Men’s Pennants we had two Div3 sides representing the club – Team A was off to Orange and Team B to Canowindra.

With some late changes in positions and points, we have been advised both Div 3 teams will be playing on 2 May in Orange for a chance to qualify for State later in the year. Good luck to both.

Our Grade 5 Open Pennants will be off in May also for their Regional Round Robin, to see if they can make State too. This kicks off on 16-17 May at Dubbo City.

Coming up

Now that we are moving into a quieter period for representation we the Match Committee can work on getting some important shield/memorial days locked-in and sorted.

Great time of year for the community to also get involved at a local level.