RAILWAY BOWLS

Socials

Wednesday 6/5 – After a cold few days on the lead up we had a fresh Wednesday with a total of 24 bowlers getting a roll in.

Winners were the team of Dave Littlewood and Geoff Leonard getting away with a nice 18 +12 result, runners-up were Ash Kirwan and Ray Griffith with 16 + 17.

Marble 14 made its way out with no winners unfortunately

Saturday 9/5 – Our new Mini Saturday Tournaments seem to be a winner as we had a solid 24 bowlers getting down, with the wonderful weather also helping no doubt.

Winners were Brian Smith and Phil Barnard with 2.5w +16 and our runners-up were the team of Bill Dodd and Mick Furney 2w +13

Club championships

A great game of both minor pairs and club triples were played Saturday with two well earnt victories had.

Minor matches and triples still to be completed as a few are already on to the semi final stage with a few needing to catch up.

Keep them going bowlers when you can, completion dates for rounds will start this week so keep an eye on your next scheduled match-up.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

Men’s Pennants Div 3 will be heading to North Haven for the State Titles on the 4/5/6 of August.

Well done guys and all the very best later in the year.

The club and members are very proud, and will be cheering from a far.

Our Grade 5 Open Pennants will be off to Dubbo this weekend for their Regional Round Robin to see if they also can make the State Titles.

This kicks off Saturday afternoon and the second match-up Sunday morning at Dubbo City. All the best legends!

Coming up

The club will be hosting more than 120 bowlers this weekend, from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon with Grade 3, 4 and 6s competing for their opportunity to make State Play Offs.

With some great sides coming to the club, the talent will be on show so come on down for a watch as all socials Saturday and Sunday will be placed on hold for the weekend.