THE RAILWAY EXPRESS

On the greens and around the club

Another busy week on the greens saw excellent participation across our social bowls and championship events which provided plenty of competitive bowls and laughs around enjoyable company.

Our division 3 Men's Pennants team travelled to North Haven to compete in the State Playoffs, taking on some of the best sides in the state.

The Railway side went down in their opening game against Valentine, before putting up a terrific fight in their second game going down to the last few bowls against Warilla, narrowly missing out 59–62.

Unfortunately, the result meant we didn't progress through to the quarterfinals but making it to the State Playoffs is a fantastic achievement.

A huge thank you goes to all our players, supporters, volunteers and everyone who helped make the campaign possible.

Special thanks also to everyone who got behind the team through fundraising and the many jobs behind the scenes.

Congratulations to everyone involved in representing the Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club at the State Playoffs. You made the club proud!

Wednesday social bowls 5-8-26

12 bowlers took the greens on a cool day.

Winners: Dave Littlewood and Greg Fisher.

Wednesday bowls jackpot: Margins were 1,10,15 and marble 17 was drawn, jackpot not won and goes to $122 next week.

Saturday social bowls 8-8-26

26 bowlers took the greens on a sunny afternoon and contested in our Saturday mini tournament.

Winners: Pauline Currey and Peter Job.

Runners-up: George Greenhalgh and Geoff Leonard.

Championship track

The club championships are coming to a close, with our Minor Singles and Minor Pairs champions now crowned.

Congratulations to Steve Clegg our new Minor Singles champion defeating Mick Dunn 25–20 in a hard-fought final.

The Minor Pairs final saw Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn, our new Minor Pairs champions, defeating Pauline Currey and Nev Kirwan.

Congratulations to all four finalists and well done to everyone who took part throughout the championships.

As the new season is upon us and with the introduction of our Women's Major Singles and Pairs, both the Open and Women's Major Singles nominations are now open and close on Sunday 16-8-26. Nomination sheet is on the board at the club.

Next stop

Handicap Pairs – 29/30 August.

Major Singles.

Until the next stop... Bowl well!