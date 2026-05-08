WOMEN'S BOWLS

On Tuesday, the rinks were blanketed with soft colour, the ladies attired in their pyjamas for our special Mother’s Day trading table celebration.

Twenty-five of us decided we were so comfortably attired, there’ll be a PJ day more often.

Of course, Ground Control treated us to a first class place in the sun for our favourite game. Thanks guys.

Luckily, only social games were in the TV guide for the day.

King bed number 20 - what a close, close game on the end rink. Each end the score made a small step by one, each player keeping the mood warm and cuddly.

Lil Thomson, Kay Craft and Maureen Miller cherished their 1 point win against Elaine Miller, Fran Dixon and Robyn Morgan, 11 - 10.

King bed number 19 - this was a game of the skips, Peter Alexander, Brenda Davies, versus soft satin, Rhona Went,

Team Davies, with help from Little Bear Gwenda Carty and less from sleepy koala Lea Orr, stockpiled 19 points while Helen Heraghty, who climbed out of bed on the wrong side this morning, and Bluey, Janice MacMahon, supported Rhona in compiling 12 points.

King bed number 17 - the Big W flannies vs the Kmart cottons!

Irene Allen, Annie Smith and Cherie Frame gathered points like they were chocolates, 23 of them, to the 16 collected by Lyn Green, Cheryl McConnell and Jan McPhee.

King bed number 16 - the perfect warm and fuzzy stoush where everything ended up all square.

Irene Trueber, Lorraine Baker and Liz Byrne squared it up with Jasmine Flaxman, Joan Simpson, Leonie Thompson and Marianne Watson, keeping it all friendly at 13 - all.

Time for wine, nibbles, chocolates.

A generous raffle prize donated by Irene A, Annie, Chris and Maureen added to trading table earnings, raised almost $450 for our club.

Our lucky visitor, Leonie, took home the spoils. Lucky Irene T, second prize.

Five lucky mums won cash in the 100s club!.

The jackpot was not won and rose like a thrown quilt to $240.

Best dressed prize to Cherie .

Bravest to Annie - for walking to bowls.

Shirts for the 75th anniversary have arrived and look fabulous on models so far.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 12 May, call the club 6862 1446, between 9 - 9.30, arrive by 9.45 and play at 10am.

Visitors always welcome and newcomers catered for.

Mid-West finals

2025/26 Mid-West Region Women’s Pennant Division 3 Finals Championships were held at Orange City on the weekend.

After a nail biting game and an extra end to determine the win, Parkes Bowling Club came through with the victory 36-35 over Lithgow Workies.

They will now progress to the state championships in August at Windang Bowling Club.

Unfortunately our Grade 4 ladies didn’t get the win they needed to progress through.

Well done to all our ladies who made it the regional play offs.