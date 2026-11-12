Plenty of chitchat and laughs between ends

WOMEN'S BOWLS Mindful readers will know that “apres bowls” fellowship is an essential part of our social bowls days. Today’s drifting chitchats covered copious topics including hairdos (Liz with a perm) and tv ads (what name does the ‘Yeah Nah’ man write on the pub blackboard?) and zooming-in on new and old photos as the time lapsed, exposing all in the club to much laughter. Ground control volunteers are keeping focus preparing the greens for all the bowls being played at our club lately. Thanks, fellas! Social bowls teams were drawn from a hat today: On Rink 1, Gwenda Carty/Merilyn Rodgers/Jan McPhee snapped up the points and were sitting pretty with a comfortable lead against Irene Trueber/Maureen Miller/Marja Iffland/Marianne Watson. A burst of scoring assisted Team Watson over the final three ends, but too late, the score 16 – 12. Lil Thompson/Lea Orr developed a winning partnership on Rink 3 in contrast to Robyn Morgan/Janice MacMahon. Some great bowls played by all players with numerous touchers, but a lucky win to Team Orr 17 – 8. Betsy Johnstone/Lyn Green/Brenda Davies are going back to the bowls manual after scoring a rookie total of just 7 during their clash with Cherie Frame/Ann Tracey/Cheryl McConnell. Team Frame couldn’t go wrong with that name and a 23. Smiles all-round. Their luck continued as that rink shared the $170 jackpot, drawing lucky number 7. The jackpot resets at $50. Two weeks’ time: Christmas Trading Table. Next week, several ladies are travelling to Young to represent our club. Happy bowling and safe travels. To play social bowls next Tuesday 17 November, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45am ready to play at 10am. Newcomers welcome.