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Plenty of chitchat and laughs between ends

<p>Marja Iffland and her team had a burst of scoring over the final three ends on Tuesday, but it wasn\\'t enough to claim the match. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Marja Iffland and her team had a burst of scoring over the final three ends on Tuesday, but it wasn\\'t enough to claim the match. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

Marja Iffland and her team had a burst of scoring over the final three ends on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to claim the match. PHOTO: Christine Little

This week's Parkes Women's Bowling Club report
Lea Orr
November 12, 2026 • 05:43

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