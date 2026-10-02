Perfect weather brings out the bowlers

PARKES BOWLS Social bowls on Thursday was played in almost perfect weather. Rink 1 Pam Stephanis and Brian Townsend had a big win over Bob Freeman and Alan Curtis 28 to 9. Rink 2 Jim Stephanis and Phil Betts went down to John Corcoran and Guy Ellery 38 to 10. Rink 3 Mark Glasheen and John Wright had a narrow win over Geoff Smith and John Chew 21 to 17. Rink 4 Warren Bevan and Gary McPhee had a win over John Ward and Col Hayward 31 to 15. Rink 5 Col Mudie and Geoff Freeman went down to Graham Davis and Ray Jones 18 to 12. Rink 6 John Carr and Jo Davies had a victory over Jim Blake and Mick Simpson 22 to 6. Saturday social bowls, Rink 8 Gary Downey and Ray Jones had a win over Jim Blake and Col Mudie 29 to 16. Rink 10 Bruce Orr and Mick Simpson had a 17 all draw with Col Hayward and Brian Townsend. Rink 11 John Carr and Dave Reilly just went down to Mark Glasheen and John Wright 20 to 17. Rink 12 Rob Lacey and Matt Parker won over Ian Simpson and Guy Ellery 27 to 18. Rink13 not unlucky for Jo Simpson and Jock Townsend who had a solid win over Geoff Smith and Gary McPhee 31 to 11. The lucky rink this Thursday is $150 and the members badge draw this Friday night is $1100 so see you at the club.