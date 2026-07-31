WOMEN'S BOWLS

This week, I’ve traded the peace and quiet of the country for the city’s hustle and bustle. No smog today so the satellite should receive my clear signal.

Twenty-five degrees and sunny on the coast (the concrete surrounds act like a big heater), while Parkes is about 10 deg cooler.

Our coolest guys at Ground Control are the best at preserving the green spaces for us to play our fave game! Free parking for them!

Sixteen girls commuted to bowls, including a newcomer, Susie - welcome, and look forward to seeing you again soon.

Irene Allen, Merilyn Rodgers and Cheryl McConnell slept through the alarm and missed the express train, so Betsy Johnstone, driving her sleek black coupe, Irene Trueber and Fran Dixon constructed an early lead in lane 17. However, once Team McConnell queued up for their coffee, they began to build onto their points total, taking the match 16-12.

Susie Jones, Annie Smith and Lorraine Baker scored the best space in the car park and immediately began shopping for points.

What a lead they opened up over Kay Craft, Marja Iffland and Rhona Went.

The Visa card must have maxed-out and Team Went took advantage - gaining 14 shopping dollars over the final six ends. Team Went 19 - 17.

A close one and bumper to bumper smiles in lane 18, I’ll bet!

Four classics sparked up to cruise along slip lane 16. Kim Evans’ driving style took her ahead of Jan McPhee, second in line by only 2, and needing to brake hard and harbouring ideas on how to get even with her sister.

Gwenda Carty’s red sports model puttered along after Jan, while Liz Byrne was in no hurry and is saving all her fuel for the State Pennants Playoffs at Windang next week.

Refuelling time and the camaraderie of apres-bowls that we all look forward to.

Lane 18 missed out on the jackpot, so that’s worth $10 more next week, just like a litre of petrol will be.

Huge thanks to Irene, Annie and Chris for providing a “good luck” cake to send the Pennants girls on their way, fuelled up full of goodness.

Good luck and safe travels to you all travelling to Windang next week.

The Number 3 team members are Liz Byrne, Cherie Frame, Marja Iffland, Kim Evans, Jan McPhee, Nat Hancock, Maureen Miller and Brenda Davies. Good luck in the State Playoffs, congratulations on achieving that level, enjoy the experience and play hard.

Go Parkes!

To play social bowls next Tuesday, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9-9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am.

Visitors always welcome and newcomers catered for.

August Table Roster: Fran Dixon and Lynn Ryan.

Off to top-up the parking meter.