PARKES BOWLS

Thursday social bowls

Thursday afternoon social bowls attracted a good rollup of 22 bowlers who played 4 games of pairs and 1 triples game.

Colin Hayward and Mark Dwyer overcame a spirited performance from Warren Bevan and Steve Ryan, winning by 27 shots to 13.

All four bowlers were in good spirits after the games were concluded, when they won and shared the $410 jackpot.

Gary McPhee combined with Graham Davis to defeat Mick Simpson and John Carr by 20 shots to 16.

Mick and John led by 3 shots to nil after the 3rd end, but were marooned on 3 shots for the next 7 ends, as Gary and Graham found their mojo and bowled well to fend off a late challenge form Mick and John.

Mark and John Wright staged a spirited comeback to nearly steal the game against Zara Baker and Geoff Freeman, only to fall short by 1 shot.

Zara and Geoff had the game under control at 17 shots to 11 after the 17th end, but had to endure a few nervous late ends as the Wright’s stormed home, winning all but one of the last ends, to just fall short.

Zara and Geoff prevailed by 21 shots to 20.

Greg Fisher and Jake Brown accounted for Colin Woods and Brian Townsendby 17 shots to 9 in a low scoring affair.

The triples game resulted in a win for George Bradley, Ray Jones and Ian Simpson by 23 shots to 11 over the combination of Bob Freeman, John Ward and Col Mudie.

The evergreen competitive Ray Jones was in good form, providing good support to George and Ian, as they had all the answers, including a 5 shot win on the penultimate end, to enjoy a good win over Mudie and his boys.

Saturday social bowls

Saturday afternoon social bowls attracted a good rollup of 24 keen bowlers who played 3 games of pairs and 2 games of triples.

Maureen Miller was again in dazzling form as she led from the front for Bruce Orr and Jo Simpson to a nice win in their game against Geoff Smith, Bob Freeman and Steve Turner.

With scores locked at 13 each after 13 ends, the consistent efforts from Team Simpson were enough to eventually overpower Team Turner. Team Simpson won by 21 shots to 15.

Darryl McKellar and Mark Dwyer had too much dazzle and consistency for Tony Bright and his Lead Bowler, C.McDonald.

Unlike his beloved Swans, Tony and his partner were flat all day against the red-hot combo of Dazzler and Mark. Team Dwyer won by 33 shots to 16.

Joe Davis and Marty Tighe shared half a game together with Marty returning from a long medical layoff, with the duo combining with Graham Dixon in their game against Jim Blake and Col Mudie.

Jim and Col led early in the game and looked to have the measure of their opponents, until the 15th, at which the point the game was flipped in favour of Team Dixon.

Jim and Col led 14 shots to 9 after the 14th end.

Team Dixon picked up 6 shots to take the lead for the first time in the game by 1 shot, and then repeated their effort with a 4 shot win 2 ends later.

Graham and Joe continued to score, winning by 24 shots to 15 over Jim and Col.

Colin Hayward led his triples team-mates John Ward and Gary McPhee against Col Woods, Gary Downey and Matt Parker.

In a tight closely fought affair, after 25 ends were played, Gary, John and Colin won by 19 shots to 15.

In a remarkable pairs game, Geoff Leonard and Craig Cusack were in control against John Carr and Mick Simpson, particularly after finishing the 14th end with a lead of 15 shots to 7 over John and Mick.

Seeking, and receiving inspiration from his beloved born-again in-from Sea Eagles, Mick and John slipped into rhythm to win the next 4 ends to lead by 18 shots to 15.

The experienced wily duo of Leonard and Cusack refused to give in, and with shadows lengthening along his favoured pool fence, Geoff delivered when it mattered to put 3 bowls adjacent to the jack over the last 2 ends, to tie up the game and the result at 18 shots each.

Minor Singles

The Minor Singles Championship continued over the week with a couple of more matches completed.

Last Thursday Mike Valentine and Graham Dixon played a terrific Singles Match.

Mike held sway from the first end to the last and countered every challenge from Graham.

Mike was looking for a quick end to the match when he led by 23 shots to 15, needing just 2 more shots to win.

Graham counter attacked with 4 shots to close within 4 shots of Mike.

Mike put all his experience and practice into play, and coolly won the next few ends to win by 25 shots to 20.

On Saturday, Mike played Jock Townsend in a very tense and high quality 27 end Singles Match.

Neither bowler was able to establish and maintain a margin greater than 3 shots all match.

Mike was in the box seat to take the match when he led by 23 shots to 19, and then 24 shots to 22.

As the tension went up a notch, Jock steadied and rose to the occasion, when he sat 3 bowls on the jack on the next end, to win the match by 25 shots to 24.

Scott Allen continued his advance through the preliminary matches of the championship with another impressive win. Scott defeated David Parker by 25 shots to 7.

Bowlers are reminded to ensure all match score-cards are placed in the red publicity folder to enable the matches to be reported upon.

Social bowls start at 1pm on both Thursday and Saturdays, with names in by 12.30pm, by phoning the club on 6862 1446.