Pair bound for state final in Wollongong

PARKES BOWLS The big news this week is Tasha and Scott Allen won the Mixed Pairs Mid West Region Qualifying Final defeating Ash Kirwan and Jake Brown from the Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club. Tasha and Scott now go to the state finals at Wollongong. Social bowls on Thursday Rink 9 Steve Ryan and Ian Simpson had a big win over Graham Davis and Col Mudie 35 to 9. Rink 10 John Carr and Tony Bright won 20 to 15 over Noel Johnstone and Ray Griffith. Rink 11 Warren Bevan and Brian Townsend had a win over John Ward and Gary McPhee 28 to 24. John Chew won his social triples game by one shot on Thursday, before he competed in the Champagne Triples tournament at the Railway Bowling Club. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham Rink 12 Jim Blake, Col Hayward and Guy Ellery went down by 1 shot to John Corcoran, Ray Jones and John Chew 19 to 18. Don’t forget the Riverina Travelling Bowlers will be here this weekend. There will be normal social bowls on Saturday including our visitors, then on Sunday starting at 10am, there will be two shorten games with our visitors. Thursday lucky rink is $110 and the members badge draw is $1000, so come on down and enjoy the new menu from the kitchen.