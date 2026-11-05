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Pair bound for state final in Wollongong

<p>Tasha and Scott Allen (right) defeated Ash Kirwan and Jake Brown to win the Mixed Pairs Mid West Region Qualifying Final. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Tasha and Scott Allen (right) defeated Ash Kirwan and Jake Brown to win the Mixed Pairs Mid West Region Qualifying Final. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Tasha and Scott Allen (right) defeated Ash Kirwan and Jake Brown to win the Mixed Pairs Mid West Region Qualifying Final. PHOTO: Supplied

Tasha and Scott Allen have won the Mixed Pairs Mid West Region Qualifying Final
Col Miller
November 5, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 9, 2026 • 01:26

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