THE RAILWAY EXPRESS

On the greens and around the club

Another busy week on the greens saw excellent participation across our social bowls and Major Singles championship events, providing plenty of competitive bowls, laughs and great company.

Wednesday social bowls 19-8-26

A beautiful Wednesday brought 30 bowlers to the greens for another enjoyable afternoon of social bowls, with plenty of competitive action and good company throughout the day.

Winners: Peter Scott, Gene Rapp and Mick Dunn with 16 +20.

Runners-up: Myra Townsend, Dave Littlewood and Robbie Hill with 13 +17.

Wednesday bowls jackpot: Marble 22 was drawn and with no winner the jackpot is at $50 this week.

Saturday social bowls 22-8-26

29 bowlers enjoyed a cracking sunny afternoon on the greens, battling it out in our Saturday Mini Tournament.

Winners: Lisa Strudwick, Robbie Hill and Blake Strudwick with 2 wins +16.

Runners-up: Rose Howlett, Kevi Hynds and Mick Dunn with 2 wins +12.

Championship track

The 2026 club championship Women's and Open Major Singles have kicked off with a few games taking place over the weekend.

Joe Van Opynen got the better of Paul Townsend in a thriller with an end killed at 24-all and played again, Joey coming away with a 25–24 win.

Chris Harrison put together a strong performance against Bill Dodd, finishing with a 25–10 victory.

Meanwhile, in the battle of the master and the apprentice John Chew took the honours over Geoff Leonard in a quality game of lawn bowls, winning 25–15.

Robbie Hill and Mick Dunn went head-to-head in a battle of mates, with plenty of competitive bowls between the two. Robbie came away with the win, finishing 25–13.

Well done to all players who took to the greens, and good luck to everyone as you continue through the Major Singles draw. Draws and play by dates are available on the board at the club and on BowlsLink.

Our Handicap Pairs are on this weekend, with another great weekend of bowls ahead.

The draw will be available on BowlsLink, so check out who you're up against and get ready to hit the greens.

Good luck to all teams competing, and we hope everyone enjoys the weekend!

Thinking about playing bowls?

We are now open from 11.30am on our social bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start, and everyone is welcome.

Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go.

The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way. We also have loan bowls available. No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl.

Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, joker draw and members badge draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night.

Next stop

• Handicap Pairs – 29/30th August. Nominations are now closed.

• Champagne Triples – 31st October / 1st November. Nominations are open.

Until the next stop... Bowl well and see you at the Railway.