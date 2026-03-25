PARKES BOWLS

Thursday social bowls

Thursday morning rain dampened the enthusiasm for afternoon bowls with only 8 die-hard social bowlers having a roll.

Bob Freeman and Brian Townsend were eclipsed by John Ward and Mike Valentine due, in part, to their slow start.

Bob and Brian trailled by 12 shots after the first 7 ends, eventually conceding defeat by 12 shots to 21, against John and Mike who were in good sync all game.

George Bradley and Steve Ryan combined very well together to edge out John Carr and John Chew by 18 shots to 13.

The scores were tied at 12 shots after the 15th end and the game was there for the taking.

George and Steve won all but 1 of the remaining ends to win a tight game by 5 shots.

Saturday social bowls

Twenty social bowlers enjoyed a nice Saturday afternoon of bowls, before the welcome evening rain, to play 2 games of triples and 2 games of pairs.

The Freeman brothers, Bob and Geoff, teamed up with Rob Irving in a triples game against Noel Johnstone, Therese Glasheen and Brian Townsend.

Team Townsend dominated the game from the first end to the last, restricting their opponents to only 5 winning ends for the game.

Noel, Therese and Brian bowled nice teams bowls all game and rolled away to a good win by 26 shots to 10 over Rob, Bob and Geoff.

Mike Valentine, Colin Hayward and Jo Simpson had a good win in their triples game against John Carr, Geoff Davis and John Ward, winning by 23 shots to 14.

Team Ward never recovered from their slow start after being held scoreless until the 8th end, whilst Mike, Coln and Jo piled on 14 shots.

The early high scoring set the game up for Team Simpson to enjoy a big win by 9 shots over Team Ward.

Craig Cusack and Guy Ellery bowled superbly together to eventually account for the highly skilled pairing of Darryl McKellar and Dave Reilly in a game that, on the score-card, promised to be a close contest.

The game was running to script for the first 9 ends, particularly after Dazzer and Dave picked up 5 shots on the 9th end to open up a margin of 7 shots over Craig and Guy. Losing the 9th end by 5 shots spurred Craig and Guy into a commendable response, as they rebounded superbly to win all but a couple of the remaining 11 ends.

Team Ellery finished too strongly, winning by 28 shots to 17 over Darryl and Dave.

Father and Son, Rob and Ethan Lacey had 20 ends on the rink that they would rather forget about and move on rather quickly, after they were soundly defeated by Col Mudie and Mick Simpson.

Col and Mick were strong for the Laceys’, winning by 21 shots to 9.

Minor singles

This years’ Minor Singles Championship matches commenced on Sunday with the first match played between Alec Bateson and Nat Hancock.

If all matches in the championship are as good as this first match, then bowlers and followers are in for a bowls treat.

Alec and Nat treated the spectators to a terrific match of consistent deliveries into tight close heads, with the result of the match in doubt until the very last bowl.

Alec emerged the winner by the slimmest of margins, winning 25 shots to 24 over a very gallant Nat Hancock.

The lucky rink jackpot now sits at $350 for the next draw on Thursday, after Jo Simpson wasn’t lucky enough to snare the lucky jackpot number last Saturday.

Social bowls start time is 1pm on both Thursday and Saturdays, with names in by 12.30pm, by phoning the club on 6862 1446.