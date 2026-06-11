WOMEN'S BOWLS

No dampeners from the sky to stop the fireworks displays nor douse the bonfires over the weekend, and thankfully, none to stop us from launching ourselves onto the bowling green on Tuesday.

Ground Control volunteers hit new heights in prepping the greens for our use and enjoyment. Mick does a cracker of a job looking after our hydration “après-bowls” – what a great little club!

In social bowls, the stars of our No 3 Pennants’ teams hit the backyard and exploded into action.

Marja Iffland, Kim Evans, Jan McPhee and Rhona Went won the close game 19 -17, against teammates Fran Dixon, Maureen Miller, Brenda Davies and Liz Byrne - every end an eye-catching display of their dazzling form.

They contest the State Play-Offs during the first week of August. Go Parkes!

On the next rink, brilliant, sparkling, visual exhibitions of bowling prowess... were generally absent.

Mind you, there was a glowing spark or two among the embers, just not from yours truly.

Valmai Westcott, Irene Allan and Cheryl McConnell burnt up the green, zooming to lead by 14 before Irene Trueber, Annie Smith and Lea Orr even lit a fuse. Gold was awarded to Team McConnell, silver to Team Orr.

Who remembers the morning after cracker night, when all the kids went out to scrounge around for the bungers and crackers that didn’t go off the night before? Well, three of our ladies did just that – played a game of Scroungers!

A cracker of a contest between Merilyn Rodgers and Kay Craft with only a one point difference, 41 – 40, favouring Kay, with Chris Curteis whizzing into 3rd place.

Time for rehydration, we ladies need to retain that healthy glow!

Rink 17 had a chance to draw the jackpot number, but sadly, another fizzer. Jackpot rises to $60.

Fountains of cash landed on four lucky 100’s club winners.

On Sunday 28 June there will be a SERIOUS Pennants Practice at 1pm versus the male teams. Bring your BEST game (and your bowls) and put on a show. Go Parkes!

Remember in three weeks’ time, on 30 June, it’s our Ladies Bowling Club’s 75th Anniversary.

We’re catering ourselves but will require some delicious slices for the tables.

Please wear uniforms. Invitations have gone out to past members. More info each Tuesday.

To play social bowls next Tuesday 16 June, call the club 6862 1446, between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am.

Visitors always welcome and newcomers catered for.

While bowls had been washed-out three weeks in a row by last Tuesday, ladies still came together last week (2 June) for a Biggest Morning Tea.

What a heavily laden table of delicious goodies awaited us, once we’d made it past the smiling “Delvines” at reception-raffles, pick-a-box and donations - all for the great cause of cancer research.

Over 30 ladies and agent Tony attended and together we raised the fabulous amount of $626!

Thank you to Annie and Janice, chief organisers, all helpers, and all those who generously donated prizes: Chris C, Kay C, Liz B, Annie S, Irene A, Rose M, Janice Mac and Lynn R.

Congratulations to the winners - and gracious losers.