PARKES BOWLS

What a week of bowls at our club.

We had three games in our minor singles the first being on Friday evening between Scott Allen and Mick Simpson.

These two players had a battle from the start, Mick would win one end then Scott would win the next, keeping the crowd entertained.

As the game was getting to the serious end Scott held his nerve to win the game 25 to 23. Marker Jock Townsend.

The second and third games were played on Sunday afternoon in very windy conditions.

Alec Bateson took on Warwick Parker.

Alec took off to a great start and had a lead 13 to 5 and looked like heading to a victory.

It was then 17 to 10 in Alec's favour but Warwick being the experienced bowler, started playing some consistent bowls to slowly whittle away Alec's lead in the last four ends, and took the lead to win the game 25 to 22. Marker Gary McPhee.

The third game was between Ian Simpson and Greg Townsend.

Greg started this game on fire and held a lead of 19 to 8 from that point.

Ian tried to come back towards the end of the game but left his run too late with Greg winning 25 to17. Marker Liz Byrne.

Thanks to the markers in these games.

With the completion of these games the Minor Singles has reached the Semi Final stage with Greg Townsend taking on Nathan Reynolds and Warwick Parker taking on Scott Allen. Dates to be advised.

Social bowls Thursday

On Rink 16 John Ward and Gary McPhee had a win over Warren Bevan and Geoff Freeman 25 to 16.

Rink 17 John Carr and Mick Simpson had a 17-all draw with Ray Jones and Guy Ellery.

Rink 18 Mick Valentine and Graham Dixon had a big victory over Jim Blake and Brian Townsend 25 to 11.

Rink 19 Col Hayward, Bob Freeman and Ian Simpson went down to Col Woods, Graham Davis and Col Mudie 30 to 14.

Social bowls Saturday

On Rink 1 George Bradley, Rob Lacey and Mick Valentine had a solid win over Col Woods, Bob Freeman and Ian Simpson 26 to10.

Rink 2 Ray Jones and Graham Dixon defeated John Carr and Col Mudie, 22–13.

Rink 3 John Ward and Geoff Freeman had a victory over Garry Downey and Tony Bright 22 to 14.

Rink 5, when you play bowls some days everything goes your way and you cannot do any wrong in this game - Craig Cusack and Dave Reilly had the luck defeating Brian Townsend and Guy Ellery 25 to 5.

Our open gender grade 7 pennants team travels to Cowra on 16 and 17 May.

The members badge draw for this Friday night is $2800 and the lucky rink is $140, so come on down to the club.