THE RAILWAY EXPRESS

On the greens and around the club

Another busy week at the Railway saw plenty of action across the greens, with 25 teams taking part in our Handicap Pairs over the weekend, along with our Major Singles and regular Social Bowls throughout the week.

We also had the pleasure of hosting a Regional BPL Final on Saturday between West Dubbo and Young, with Young taking the honours in a great contest.

There were plenty of competitive bowls, great company, and a fantastic atmosphere around the club throughout the week.

Wednesday social bowls 26-8-26

On Wednesday with slightly damp conditions, the clouds opened for the afternoon as 22 social bowlers and 4 games of club championship singles took the greens for another enjoyable afternoon, with plenty of competitive action and good company throughout the day.

Winners: Dave Johnson, Tony Lenord and Steve Sladen with 16 +11.

Runners-up: Mick Hackett, Gene Rapp and Ray Griffith with 16 +5.

Wednesday bowls jackpot: Marble 3 was drawn and we had a winner with the jackpot of $50 going to Paul Kirwan, Joey Van Opynen, John Chew and Paul Townsend. Jackpot starts at $22 this week.

No Saturday socials due to Handicap Pairs

Championship track

The Open and Women's Major Singles are well underway, with some great battles taking place across the greens.

Peter Job progressed with a 25–19 victory over one of our rookie bowlers in a great battle against Rod Dolbel.

Jim Daley got his campaign off to a strong start with a 25–16 win over Doug Miller and Jake Brown had a hard-fought 25–20 win over Frank Van Opynen.

In a great game from two of our lady rookies, Lisa Strudwick edged out Erika McNaughton 25–22 in another close contest after a great comeback from Erika, and Lea Tanks had a 25–6 win over one of our promising junior rookies, Anneliese McNaughton.

Well done to everyone who has taken to the greens and thank you to all the markers.

Good luck to all remaining bowlers as the Major Singles continue.

Draws and play by dates are available on the board at the club and on BowlsLink.

Runners-up Mick Hackett and Robbie Hill in the 2026 Handicap Pairs championship congratulated winners Pauline Currey and Nev Kirwan.

Handicap Pairs

Our 2026 Handicap Pairs champions have been decided, with a great final seeing mother and son combination Pauline Currey and Nev Kirwan take the Shield, defeating Mick Hackett and Robbie Hill 15–9.

Congratulations to Pauline and Nev on a fantastic win and well done to Mick and Robbie on making it through to the final.

A mention also to our other two semi-finalists, Marty Fitzpatrick and Mick Dunn, and Helen Clark and Paul Kirwan, who both put up a great fight throughout the competition.

A big thank you must also go to our bowls committee, all the bowlers who took part, our green staff and bar staff, and all the volunteers who helped make the weekend such a success.

It takes plenty of people behind the scenes to put these events together, and their efforts are greatly appreciated.

Congratulations to everyone involved and well done to all teams who took part!

We are now open from 11.30am on our social bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start, and everyone is welcome.

Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go.

The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way. We also have loan bowls available. No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl.

Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, joker draw and members badge draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night.

Next stop

• Graham Cole Charity Bowls Day –19 September.

• Champagne Triples – 31 October / 1 November.

Nominations are now open and filling fast.

Until the next stop... Bowl well and see you at the Railway!