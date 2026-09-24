Miller and Byrne sail to victory in singles

WOMEN'S BOWLS Roving reporting from coastal climes this week. Smooth sailing for ground control keeping the greens in order for all the social play and gala days on the board. You’re lifesavers every day, guys. Thank you. Two more Consistency Singles matches have been determined. A close race between Maureen Miller and Nat Hancock through the week. Nat was just a stroke behind Maureen all the way, needed to catch a breaker to give her that extra boost. Maureen on the podium 100 - 90. Today, Liz Byrne continued her strong form coping with the ebb n flow, while Irene Allen was caught in the backwash making small gains only. Liz 100 - 40. In social bowls, welcome back Janice - straight into the deep end. Janice MacMahon and Rhona Went dived in with Lyn Green and Brenda Davies. What a close encounter, with Team Davies stronger up to the turning buoy. Team Went found itself wallowing between waves, but then a surge gave them hope, and a fabulous barrel was awarded a 4. On points, Team Went won by just 3. Gwenda Carty, Jan McPhee (tag-teaming with Kim Evans) and Marja Iffland contested a race against Annie Smith, Merilyn Rodgers and Lorraine Baker. Team Iffland had 6 points before their rivals had their togs on. But Team Baker are feisty opponents, knuckled down to their assignment, dug the hands in deep and kicked hard. Team Iffland had tried their best, leading by 2 with just 30 metres to go. Enough to break anyone’s heart, a roller came in, picked up Team Baker and carried it to shore with a 3. A one-point win! Everyone towelled off ready for the clubhouse. Jackpot has risen to $130. Better come and play social bowls to be in the running to share the treasure. Save the date: Tuesday 20 October for our Cuppa Time for Dementia fundraiser bowls n brunch. “Muddled Mufti” will be the dress code. AGM of our club will be Saturday 18 October at 11am. Nominations for the board are open. Details at the club. Annual Presentation Night - 24 October $40 pp. Bookings at the club. To play social bowls next Tuesday 29 October, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9 - 9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am. Newcomers and visitors always welcome.