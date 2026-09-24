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Miller and Byrne sail to victory in singles

<p>Maureen Miller was always just a stroke ahead of her opponent in the Consistency Singles, winning 100-90. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Maureen Miller was always just a stroke ahead of her opponent in the Consistency Singles, winning 100-90. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

Maureen Miller was always just a stroke ahead of her opponent in the Consistency Singles, winning 100-90. PHOTO: Christine Little

Two more Consistency Singles matches were played this week in women's bowls
Lea Orr
September 24, 2026 • 12:45

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