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Michael, Liz Bowlers of the Year

<p>Liz Byrne was announced Parkes Bowling and Sports Club\\'s Women\\u2019s Bowler of the Year at the club\\'s presentation night, while Michael Went was named Men\\u2019s Bowler of the Year. </p>\\n
<p>Liz Byrne was announced Parkes Bowling and Sports Club\\'s Women\\u2019s Bowler of the Year at the club\\'s presentation night, while Michael Went was named Men\\u2019s Bowler of the Year. </p>\\n

Liz Byrne was announced Parkes Bowling and Sports Club's Women’s Bowler of the Year at the club's presentation night, while Michael Went was named Men’s Bowler of the Year.

Parkes Bowling and Sports Club held their presentation night on Saturday
Col Miller
October 29, 2026 • 06:34

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