Michael, Liz Bowlers of the Year

PARKES BOWLS Thursday social bowls Rink 1 Greg Fisher and John Ward had a win over Col Hayward and Graham Davis 22 to 17. Rink 2 Geoff Smith and Mark Glasheen had a lucky victory over Noel Johnstone and Col Miller 21 to 9. Rink 3 Ryan Callender and Gary McPhee had a win over Darryl McKellar and Jack Callender 24 to 11. Ryan and Jack were young visitors from the Gold Coast. Rink 4 Brian Townsend and Guy Ellery had a win over Col Mudie and John Chew 27 to 21. Rink 5 John Corcoran, John Carr and Bruce Orr went down to George Bradley, Ray Jones and Warren Bevan 20 to 12. There was no social bowls on the weekend as the club hosted the Mixed Pairs Mid-West Region Section 6 to 10 competition. There were 20 teams taking part and the final came down to Scott and Tasha Allen from our club and Ash Kirwan and Jake Brown from the Services Railway Club. The game started on Sunday then the storms hit so it has been rescheduled to 4.30pm on Friday 30 October. This will be a great game to watch. Pennants for 2027, names must be in by 5 November, this is a requirement by Mid-West Region. On 7 and 8 November we have the Riverina Bowlers visiting our club so put your name on the sheets for a great weekend of social bowls. Presentation night On Saturday we had our presentation night and the winner of the Men’s Bowler of the Year was Michael Went. Michael also won the Major Singles. Liz Byrne was the Women’s Bowler of the Year. This Thursday’s lucky rink prize is $110. The members’ badge draw is back to $900 after a delighted member won last Friday night. Women’s social bowls is held on Tuesday mornings. Social bowls, open to everyone, is held on Thursday and Saturday afternoons; submit names to the club by 12.30pm for a 1pm start. Barefoot bowls begins at 6.30pm on Thursday evenings. Parkes Bowling and Sports Club is now under new management, with new cooks in the kitchen and new air conditioning. The kitchen is open from Tuesday dinner through to Sunday lunch. Come along and enjoy the great food and welcoming atmosphere.