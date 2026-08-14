In what has been described as an outstanding day of bowls, the Parkes Aboriginal Men's Group and the Peak Hill Aboriginal Men's Group enjoyed a combined social day playing bowls at the Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club last Wednesday.

The day was all about coming together to relax, yarn and connect with other men in the community.

And it came with a barbecue lunch.

It was open to all men of all skill levels.

The groups thanked the Railway Bowling Club and Catholic Care for their support of the day.

They plan on holding another bowling day in the future and said you don't have to be Aboriginal to play.

Everybody is welcome.