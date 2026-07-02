Past and present members of the Parkes Women's Bowling Club came together on Tuesday to celebrate the club's 75th anniversary.

And while the rain might have washed out their day of anniversary bowls, the real magic was taking place indoors where 80 women who have bowled over decades were reminiscing and reconnecting at their celebratory luncheon.

A particularly special highlight was the attendance of more than 20 past members, one aged 102, who are no longer able to play but all made an important contribution during their time in the club, and were part of the occasion.

The Parkes Bowling and Sports Club was set up beautifully for the event, tables decorated with table cloths and runners, leafery and an anniversary pen gifted to each guest.

A printed out history of the Parkes Women's Bowling Club was also scattered on tables for leisurely reading and kindly shared with the Champion Post (see below).

There were photo albums of years gone by and ribbons on the wall showcasing the club's big wins of the past and ongoing success.

Old uniforms were on display as a little insight into the past as well.

The anniversary bowls day was open to players from other areas as well, who were invited to the luncheon too.

Women travelled from Manildra, Condobolin, Cowra, Canowindra and Orange City to join their Parkes counterparts and celebrate with them friendship, fellowship and the bowling spirit.

The club's longest active members 90-year-old Joan Simpson who's been bowling for 65 years and 86-year-old Gwenda Carty who's been playing for 49 years had the honour of cutting the 75th anniversary cake.

From when the club first formed in 1951, women's bowls were first played only on a Tuesday and to this day, their main day remains on a Tuesday.

The two biggest changes have been in uniforms and unification.

And the most historic came in 2025 when the men's and women's clubs unified to become the Parkes Bowling Club.

The club's longest active members 90-year-old Joan Simpson who's been bowling for 65 years and 86-year-old Gwenda Carty who's been playing for 49 years had the honour of cutting the 75th anniversary cake. PHOTOS: Christine Little Back, Fran Dixon, Helen Heraghty and Elaine Miller; front Kate Keogh, Irene Trueber and Kay Craft. Back, Cheryl McConnell from Parkes and plays for Manildra and Christine Curteis; front, Ali Shean from Manildra, Helen Mackenzie from Manildra and Irene Allen. Cooking up a storm for the anniversary luncheon were Marja Iffland, Merilyn Rodgers, Brenda Davies, Ann Tracy, Maureen Miller, Lea Orr and Lynn Ryan. Past players Audrey Jones, Pam MacRae and Hazel Bateson were thrilled to attend the 75th anniversary lunch. Marianne Watson and Leonie Thompson were part of the 75th celebrations. The tables at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club were beautifully decorated to celebrate the women's club's 75th anniversary. Joan Simpson with the club's old uniforms, which have seen one of the biggest changes in the club. Past members Pam Wright, Eileen Bradley, Maureen Baillie and Isabella Svendsen had a great day on Tuesday. Irene Hennock, Christine Cox and 102-year-old Kath Hutchison catching up at the anniversary lunch. Maureen Stone, Rosemary Mitchell, Valmai Westcott and Pamela Ward were spotted at the celebration. Kim Evans, Janice MacMahon and Therese Glasheen were among the 80 women who were part of the 75th celebration. Longest active member 90-year-old Joan Simpson with club stalwart Liz Byrne at the club's celebration.

HISTORY OF PARKES WOMEN'S BOWLING CLUB

COMPILED BY LYNN RYAN

Gwyneth Rice and Ethel Mitchell called for a meeting of interested women on 6 February 1951 to be held at the CWA rooms with a view to forming a Ladies Bowling Club.

Present were Ethel Mitchell, Isla Hewett, Bessie Cowle, Ida Cock, Emily Noble, Enid Allars, Ruby McDonald and Gwyn Rice.

From this meeting the first office bearers were elected. President was Gwyn Rice, vice-president, Ruby McDonald, Secretary, Ethel Mitchell and Treasurer, Emily Noble.

An advertisement was placed in the paper and at the next meeting on the 3 May there were many more in attendance.

Permission was granted by the Men's Club for the use of their greens one afternoon a week (Tuesday) with membership to be pegged at 32.

The Ladies Club became affiliated with NSWWBA on 3 July 1951. The affiliation fee was three pounds ten shillings plus a levy of nine shillings and three pence per member.

Opening Day (President's Day) was held on 30 October 1951 when the State President, Mrs Wolinski, was present, and she rolled down the first bowl.

Mr Roy Job, the Men's President, rolled down the first jack. Trangie, Forbes, Eugowra, Canowindra, Cudal and Narromine Women's Bowling Clubs were represented.

In March 1952 the name of Parkes Ladies Bowling Club changed to become Parkes Women's Bowling Club.

The first club championships were held in 1953 with Ruby Carey being the Singles Champion with Lillian Rawle as runner-up. Pairs winners were Em Tolhurst and Millie Hawke and Fours team consisted of Jane Mill, Em Tolhurst, Heather Freebairn and Millie Hawke.

The first pennants in which the club participated were played in 1953 in the newly formed Central West District Bowling Association and the club won the B Grade District Pennant. Not bad for the first attempt.

The team consisted of Gwyn Rice, Queen Venables, Nena Williamas, Dorothy Skinner, Leah Moulden, Lillian Rawle, Olive Job and Doll Fisher. They went onto Sydney and won 2 games.

The next big achievement in Pennants was the winning of Country No 2 flag in 1967/68. The teams consisted of Ida Fisher, Bertha Livingstone, Alice Carrett, Jess Hansford, Florence Atkinson, Leila Grady, Doll Fisher and Dorothy Skinner.

The next big success in State Pennants was in 2004 when Grade 3 won against Taree at Maitland.

The winning players were Margaret Hawken, Mavis Gray, Margaret MacRae, Audrey Jones, Lorraine Watts, Flo Riseborough, Pat Cooney and Joan Simpson. State President, Nancy Pope, came to Parkes to help raise the flag.

The next big milestone was in 2022 when Grade 3 won District and Region finals and headed to Bomaderry with Parkes being the Runners-Up against Yamba.

The successful players were Brenda Davies, Heather Harvey, Maureen Miller, Liz Byrne, Marja Iffland, Jan McPhee, Rhona Went and Cherie Frame.

Our No 3 Pennants team won District at Orange in early May this year by 1 point in an extra end against Lithgow Workies and are now heading to state playoffs at Windang in August. Cherie Frame is skip for Marja Iffland, Kim Evans and Jan McPhee while Liz Byrne is skip for Nat Hancock, Maureen Miller and Brenda Davies.

Many players have represented the club at District events over the years, and many have proceeded onto Region then State competitions.

The most recent achievements at State level were the Open Fours team of Gwenda Carty, Cherie Frame, Rhona Went, Liz Byrne and Maree Grant played at Maula Bay in 2020.

Liz Byrne and Rhona Went played in Pairs at Tamworth in 2021.

The Senior Triples team of Brenda Davies, Cherie Frame and Liz Byrne played at Lennox Head in 2024.

The club has also participated in the Jones Trophy, Taber Shield and Group G and H competitions as well as attending President and Gala days at nearby clubs.

Club membership has fluctuated over the years.

In the early years, ballots were held for new members when a vacancy arose.

Bowls were played originally on Tuesday afternoons then Thursday afternoons were added to accommodate the number of players.

Sunday was added as an extra day to play.

As numbers decreased this changed to become Tuesday mornings.

In 1961 there were 56 members; in 1968 the number was 118, 1971 there were 135 and the annual subscription was $7.90.

The numbers dropped in the 80's with only 33 members in 1983 then up to 116 in 1991, 88 in 2001, 2011 there were 64 members.

Today we have 29 full members and 5 social members.

Over the 75 years the Women's Club raised funds to pay for many kitchen and club items. The ladies catered for many events for both the women's and men's clubs.

Special blue and white gingham aprons were made for the kitchen helpers.

There have been many changes to rules and regulations over the 75 years, but the 2 biggest changes have been in uniforms and Unification.

In 1951 the uniform consisted of a white skirt and blouse with white hats, gloves and white stockings. White tennis socks could be worn on social days, but white stockings must be worn for events.

In 1966 the hems were to be 13 inches from the ground, and this was checked with a ruler. The length changed to 15 inches in 1982. White stockings were replaced by mini beige

'Shout' brand stockings, and the club purchased the stockings in bulk.

At special events members were not to be seated until the President or special guests were seated.

Later, in about 2005, white trousers were permitted and the club shirt was like the men's with the blue and yellow slashes on the front and back of a white shirt, except the women's shirts had white sleeves.

White hats were still worn but in a different style to previous hats, and no gloves.

2007 saw the club uniform become royal blue pants with the club shirt and a jacket with the same design as the shirt.

The latest change was in 2020 with the shirt we now wear today, and bowlers can chose between trousers, shorts or skirts.

Blue hats and blue club jackets are now part of the uniform.

A big change in club structure came in 2025 when the men's and women's clubs unified to become Parkes Bowling Club and a committee of both men and women oversee the club fixtures. Ladies have been playing with the men in social bowls on Thursdays and Saturdays and in Open Pennants.

The introduction of coloured bowls has made it easier to see which player has the shot from a distance. A playing arm has been a great innovation for those who would otherwise have ceased to participate in this social activity.

Parkes Women's Bowling Club is a friendly and welcoming club and a hub of social activity with a wide range of abilities and ages. It is a pleasure to come to bowls and forget the problems of the world especially while bowling - we solve the problems during social time after playing.

Well done ladies from the early years until today. You have all done this club proud.