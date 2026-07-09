WOMEN'S BOWLS

Ah! Bonjour! Last week we “femmes” wished our club manager Michael bon voyage as he departed for his own Tour de France.

Here in Parkes, lycra was a tempting choice of attire in Tuesday’s glorious sunshine, but the slight breeze was definitely blowing off the snow somewhere. Jackets and hoodies still the go. Bike helmets optional!

Ground control, under pressure from the recent wet conditions, toiled beside us during the morning, moving mountains of sand and rock.

All volunteers, and all for better facilities for our active bowling members – top job, garcons, tres magnifique. Merci.

In the general classification of social bowls on Tuesday, there were four teams of three riders, and two sole riders completing a time trial.

The singles time trial was a close affair.

Jan McPhee began strongly and pedalled her way to a solid lead of 11 over a tardy (not her usual style) Liz Byrne.

Liz tightened her helmet strap, picked-up the tempo and made a burst over the finish line, but still fell short by two points, 16 – 14.

Everything fell into place for Irene Trueber, Irene Allen and Cheryl McConnell as they enjoyed their race against Kay Craft, Ann Tracy and Marja Iffland.

Team Iffland veered-off course and found the crosswind hard to cope with, giving Team McConnell a clear view of the finish line from a long way out. 24 – 9 the score.

Lil Thomson, Lorraine Baker and Brenda Davies forgot it was a two-hour race and went too hard off the starting line.

After just five turns they were exhausted, allowing the peloton of Betsy Johnstone, Lea Orr and Maureen Miller to pedal on by.

A refill in the feed zone to maintain the energy levels and it was yellow jerseys to Team Miller, 26 – 14.

During debriefing and rehydration, we were grateful there had been no reported incidents or crashes.

Michelle is back in Parkes recuperating after a mishap during an interstate meet. Wish you well Chelle!

Congrats to Nan Irene on Letti’s safe arrival. Well played Tash and Scotty!

Good to see Gwenda sporting her new metal. Bon! Bon!

The jackpot was not claimed by rink 18, so we’ll all try for $70 next week.

Four lucky “femmes” have 100’s club euros in after the draw.

This Sunday 12 July at 12 noon, there will be a rematch of the No 3 Pennants Team Ladies vs the Allstars men’s team.

The last match was extremely entertaining, so come and soak up the sun and atmosphere, and send our girls off to Windang in style.

To play social bowls next Tuesday 14 July, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am.

Visitors welcome and newcomers catered for.