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McConnell, Glasheen cross line to claim singles quarter finals

<p>Cherie Frame came from behind with partner Jan McPhee to take the chequered flag 22 - 17 in this week\\'s social bowls. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Cherie Frame came from behind with partner Jan McPhee to take the chequered flag 22 - 17 in this week\\'s social bowls. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

Cherie Frame came from behind with partner Jan McPhee to take the chequered flag 22 - 17 in this week's social bowls. PHOTO: Christine Little

Quarter finals of Consistency Singles take place at women's bowls
Leo Orr
October 8, 2026 • 04:42

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