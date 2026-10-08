McConnell, Glasheen cross line to claim singles quarter finals

WOMEN'S BOWLS Scrutineers were out on the grid doing spot checks of gear before today’s action. All the girls passed scrutiny and were ready for hot and practice laps on the circuit. The track stewards, aka Ground Control volunteers, had done their best to sweep the corners and mark the grid. All was in readiness for Tuesday bowls. The earliest races were quarter finals of Consistency Singles. Cheryl McConnell burnt rubber to open up a convincing lead over Naomi Hancock. Naomi tried so hard on the turns, closing to within 13 of her rival, but Cheryl’s turbo took her to victory, 100 - 86. The second QF was a much closer affair. Therese Glasheen met Lyn Green, both of them rookie drivers. The lead changed several times, the drivers were bumper to bumper for the majority of the time. Therese finished the course with some notable points to her name, placing her on top of the podium, 100 - 92. Thanks to Liz and Nat for keeping tabs on the finals. Social ladies completed practice laps, and checked they still fit into their racing suits, helmets no problem. Had to shake the moths out though! Jan McPhee and Cherie Frame stalled on the grid and watched the tail lights of Marianne Watson and Rhona Went disappear around turn one. Once into gear, however, they gained momentum, drew ahead and took the chequered flag 22 - 17. Three co-drivers did short shifts each in a triples rally. Lil Thomson, Merilyn Rodgers and Marja Iffland recalled their previous runs and easily cruised to win against Helen Heraghty, Lyn Green and Lorraine Baker, 15 - 10. Lynn Ryan and Irene Allen were holden on to the laurel wreath for their entire meet up with Janice MacMahon and Annie Smith. An easy podium win, 19 - 8. No shoeys at ladies bowls - but a few glasses are always enjoyed! Tuesday 20 October, Bowls and Cuppa Time for Dementia fundraiser. Shared brunch/lunch, raffles and dress in muddled mufti. AGM of our club is on Saturday 18 October at 11am. Annual presentation night is Saturday 24 October $40 pp. Bookings at the club. To play social bowls next Tuesday 13 October, call the club 6862 1446 between 9 - 9.30, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am. Visitors and newcomers always welcome. Bowls available to borrow.