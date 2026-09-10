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Major Singles battles go down to the wire

<p>A little rain didn\\'t stop Dave Johnson from playing Saturday\\'s mini tournament, he was among the day\\'s winners. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>A little rain didn\\'t stop Dave Johnson from playing Saturday\\'s mini tournament, he was among the day\\'s winners. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

A little rain didn't stop Dave Johnson from playing Saturday's mini tournament, he was among the day's winners. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Major Singles campaigns gather momentum at Railway Bowling Club
Blake Strudwick
September 10, 2026 • 04:50

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