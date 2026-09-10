Major Singles battles go down to the wire

THE RAILWAY EXPRESS On the greens and around the club Another busy week at the Railway saw plenty of action across the greens with Major Singles and regular Social Bowls throughout the week. There were plenty of competitive bowls, great company, and a fantastic atmosphere around the club throughout the week. This weekend, Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club will be hosting the Over 40s Pairs Qualifying Rounds, with plenty of great bowls set to take place across two big days on the greens. Saturday 12 September will see teams battle it out in sectional play, looking to finish on top. The action continues Sunday with the remaining teams through to the knockout finals, where they’ll fight it out for a place in the State Finals at Yamba. Wednesday social bowls 2-9-26 On a beautiful warm Wednesday afternoon, we had 18 social bowlers, and 5 games of Major Singles take the green in an enjoyable afternoon with plenty of competitive action and good company throughout the day. Winners: Al Curteis and John Chew with 17 +24. Runners-up: Warren Watson, Rose Howlett and Paul Kirwan with 16 +13. Wednesday bowls jackpot: Marble 25 was drawn and with no winner the jackpot goes to $42 this week. Please note the club will open on Tuesday 15 September for our regular social bowls. Names in by 12.30pm for 1pm start. The club will be closed on Wednesday 16 September. Saturday social bowls 5-9-26 We had 22 social bowlers for our Saturday Mini Tournament, and 3 games of club championship singles who battled against a little rain but took the greens for a great afternoon of lawn bowls. Winners: Kevi Hynds, Amy Trotman and Dave Johnson with 3 wins +21. Runners-up: Nic Dolbel, George Greenhalgh and Robbie Hill with 2 wins +5. Championship track The 2026 Open and Women's Major Singles Championship continued with another big batch of matches this week, with nine games decided and plenty of competitive bowls across the round. There were some particularly tight contests, with several games going right down to the wire. In the Women's Major Singles Michelle Hoffman defeated Marianne Hilbrink-Watson 25–17 with a strong performance to progress through to the next stage. Helen Clark defeated Pauline Currey 25–19 in an absolute cracker. Helen and Pauline were separated by just six shots, with Helen able to maintain her advantage and finish off a hard-fought contest. In the Open Major Singles, Peter Creith defeated Andrew Trotman, our current club champion 25–22 in another tight battle, with just three shots separating the two players at the finish in another cracker. It was a competitive game right through to the final stages, with Peter doing enough to secure the win. Blake Strudwick defeated Cody Hando 25–15, putting together a solid performance to continue his championship campaign. Phil Barnard defeated Jay Kross, one of our rookie bowlers 25–22 in another close encounter. With only three shots separating the players, Phil held his nerve to get across the line and claim the win after a great performance from Jay. Henry Kross, another of our promising junior bowlers, defeated Toby Tanks 25–16 to move through to the next stage. Nev Kirwan defeated Dale McGlone 25–8 with Nev in control of most of the game and going through to the next round. Ben McNaughton defeated Paul Kirwan in a good win 25–14 to progress through to the next round, while Ray Griffith defeated Luke Ramsay 25–13 with a good victory to round out the latest results. With some very close contests, the Major Singles championships are really starting to heat-up with every game, bringing us one step closer to finding our 2026 Major Singles Champions. A huge congratulations to all the winners and well played to everyone who took to the green also a special thank you to all our wonderful markers. Draws and play by dates are available on the board at the club and on BowlsLink. Bowl well everyone, and best of luck in the next round. We are now open from 11.30am on our social bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start, and everyone is welcome. Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go. The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way. We also have loan bowls available. No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl. Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, joker draw and members badge draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night. Next stop • Over 40s Pairs Qualifying Rounds –12/13 September. • Graham Cole Charity Bowls Day – 19 September. • Champagne Triples – 31 October / 1 November. Almost full! Until the next stop... bowl well and see you at the Railway!