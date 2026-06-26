PARKES BOWLS

What a great weekend of bowls with the playing of the Major Fours.

On Saturday Rink No.2, Greg Townsend, Geoff Smith, Mark Dwyer and Mick Went took on Darryl McKellar, Nathan Reynolds and David Reilly.

The Went team took the lead early and kept the pressure on to win the game 25 to 12.

Rink 3, Steve Bateson, Jake Brown, Alec Bateson and Brett Frame played Geoff Freeman, Scott Allen, Craig Cusack and Tony Bright, Tony Brights team lead the game right up to the 18th end then went down 6 shots to allow the Frame team to take control and come home winners 28 to 21.

Rink 5, Joe Davies, Mick Simpson, Peter Mead and Mark Fitzalan came up against Brian Townsend, Warrick Parker, Jock Townsend and Matt Parker.

The Fitzalan team were just too strong on the day winning 25 to 10.

On Sunday the Semi Finals started the day.

Rink 3, Joe Davies, Mick Simpson, Peter Mead and Mark Fitzallen played Mark Glasheen, Ian Simpson, John Wright and Brian Hampton with the Fitzalan team taking the win 24 to 10.

Rink 5, Geoff Smith, Greg Townsend, Mick Went and Mark Dwyer had a very narrow win over Steve Bateson, Jake Brown, Alec Bateson and Brett Frame 19 to 16.

In the final the Dwyer Team played the Fitzalan Team.

In a very close and exciting game the Fitzalan team led all the way, leading 10 to 3 in the 9th end, 13 to 4 in the 13th end then they seemed to struggle to get off that number 13 allowing the Dwyer team to close the gap.

In the last end the Fitzalan team were leading by 3 shots then out of the blue Dwyer’s team managed to pick up shots to take the game into an extra end.

The Dwyer team managed to grab one shot to take the game 16 to 15.

This was a great game to watch, and the quality of bowls was exceptional.

Congratulations to the Dwyer Team Major Fours winners.

Saturday social bowls we managed to still have two games of fours.

Rink 1 Col Hayward, John Carr, Jim Blake and Col Mudie played Ray Jones, Noel Johnstone, Nat Hancock and Martin Tighe and the game ended in a 17-all draw.

On Rink 3 the ladies made up this game, Annie Smith, Lynn Ryan, Brenda Davies and Liz Byrne and took on Janice Macmahon, Naomi Hancock, Rhona Went and Jo Simpson.

The Simpson team taking the game 26 to 16.

See you at the club.