WOMEN'S BOWLS

People say ‘life is like a circus' and it was a bit like that at the bowling club on Tuesday.

Twenty-one bowlers went out to the big top, done-up like a treat by ground control.

The main act of the day was on rink 2 between Irene A, Lorraine, Marianne against Gwenda, Michelle and Kim.

This was a balancing act between the two sides, with a 17-all score going into the last end with Marianne’s team scoring 2 shots on the last end to win the balancing act 19-17.

The magicians played on rink 3, Elaine, Annie and Brenda waved wands at Irene T, Annie and Cheryl.

Team Cheryl got stuck on 8 for 8 ends but couldn’t break the spell soon enough and went down 17-12.

A juggling act was happening on rink 4 with Marja, Therese and Rhona competing against Jan, Lil and Cherie.

Team Rhona juggled their bowls a lot better on the day and although having a close game, won 18-15.

A pairs game by the clowns on rink 5 had a fun day but one clown had a hard time at the big top.

Maureen and Valmai outperformed Janice and Lynn on the day.

Back in the fun house the ring master brought out the lucky rink 5 player Janice to play for the ever elusive 7.

Janice was unlucky so the jackpot is $210 next week, but 6 lucky winners took home money from the 100 club.

A big congratulations to our grade 3 and 4 pennants sides who went to Forbes at the weekend with both teams coming home winners to go to the Regional Finals to be played at Orange City Bowling Club on Saturday, 2 May.

Hopefully the teams will win again to take them through to the State Pennants.

On Sunday at 1pm come and watch Liz, Rhona, Annie and Therese play Jan, Kim, Janice and Jo in the Club Championship Fours semi-final.

Also, Lea, Fran, Lorraine and Lynn play Cherie, Brenda, Marja and Betsy next Tuesday.

To play bowls next Tuesday please ring the club on 6862 1446 between 9-930am.

All visitors and new bowlers are always welcome and bowls are supplied.