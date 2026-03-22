WOMEN'S BOWLS

Well “dia dhuit” all you leprechauns!

The “craic” around the greens on this St Patrick’s Day had 27 lassies out for a caper of hijinks whilst playing their favourite game.

And more than 27 shades of green evident in their mufti dress ups added to the shenanigans.

Ground control earned themselves a pint of Guinness doing what they do best – all volunteers.

The greens both look “deadly”. And are! Top o’ the mornin’ to you all!

On shamrock patch number 6, the gremlins took over the score card and it was 4 lassies versus 3 with them all trying out every position on the teams.

That’s grand trickery, lucky you had a council worker in high-viz to direct traffic.

Lyn Green/Ann Tracy (the council worker)/Chris Curteis (chatting to her coach on her Dick Tracy watch?) found the gold brick, winning 22 – 10 agin Merilyn Rodgers/Helen Heraghty/Lynn Ryan (world traveller)/Janice MacMahon (what’s that Scottish name doing in there?)

No one likes a cribber, but the score of 21 – 10 on the neighbouring shamrock patch may get the elves dancing.

Whatever the capers that took place, Gwenda Carty/Kay Craft/Lorraine Baker (nice hat) showed more spunk to defeat opponents Lil Thomson/Irene Trueber (polka dot outfit, left the bikini at home!)/Robyn Morgan fair and square.

The Pennants teams needed to cop on, so teamed up for some serious practice. Serious!? Today?

It was trey against trey on the next shamrock patch, where Maureen Miller/Brenda Davies (miked up for a “Blarney Stone” running commentary)/Liz Byrne revelled in a narrow win over Irene Allen (Hawaiian dancer)/Ann Smith (who “loves” bowls)/Rhona Went, 23 – 18.

The match of the round would have to be the Fours game where the shamrocks grow nearest the clubhouse.

The antics and pranks we threw at each other to get the upper hand were always parried away, not one team could find that four-leaf clover key to victory.

A fair conclusion for Cheryl McConnell/Marianne Watson (on-fire Railway visitor)/Lea Orr (time traveller)/Betsy Johnstone as they tied with Marja Iffland/Kim Evans/Jan McPhee/Cherie Frame, 14 – all.

Once inside the pub, “Slainte” (cheers) all round as we feasted on pancakes and cupcakes to continue the mischief. Thanks to Janice and Rhona for providing extras for the table.

No lucky clover for rink 3, unable to draw lucky 7. The jackpot is now $170.

Gold to Cherie, Lea, Maureen, Betsy and Marja in the 100’s club draw.

The nominations for Club Fours are open for one more week, close next Tuesday, 24 March.

If you wish to purchase a 75th anniversary blue/white shirt, please see Janice. List at the club. You may try sizes on at Byrnes clothing.

Late notice: There will be an Easter trading table on March 31. Gifts with Easter theme to the value of $15 please, non-players please come along at lunch time.

This Thursday at 4pm, come along to your club and watch the final of the Club Championship Triples. This match is not to be missed. Should be a cracker!

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 24 March, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45am and play at 10am. See you there.

All newcomers welcome and catered for.

Now I’m banjaxed!