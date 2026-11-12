Let the good times roll at the Railway

THE RAILWAY EXPRESS On the greens and around the club It’s been another fantastic week around the Railway, with plenty happening both on and off the greens. There was a great atmosphere around the club throughout the week, with plenty of competitive bowls, good company, and plenty of support from members and visitors alike. A big thank you to everyone who continues to get involved and help make the Railway such a great place to be, both on and off the greens. Social bowls Wednesday social bowls 4-11-26 On Wednesday afternoon, we had 20 social bowlers take the green on an enjoyable afternoon with plenty of competitive action and good company throughout the day. Winners: Pauline Curry and Paul Kirwan with 15+15. Runner-up: Lisa Strudwick and Paul Townsend with 15+10. Wednesday bowls jackpot: Marble 22 was drawn and we had no winner. Saturday social bowls 7-11-26 On Saturday afternoon, our Saturday Mini Tournament saw an impressive 40 social bowlers take to the green, making for a fantastic afternoon of bowls, plenty of laughs and great company. Winners: Ash Dolbel, Michelle Hofman and Andrew Trotman with 3+14. Runner-up: Lisa Strudwick, Dale McGlone and John Chew with 3+9. We are now open from 11.30am on our social bowls days, Wednesday and Saturday. Names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start, and everyone is welcome. Whether you're completely new to bowls, haven't played for years or are simply looking for something new to try, come down and give it a go. The Railway is a friendly place to meet people, have a roll-up and enjoy a bit of camaraderie along the way. We also have loan bowls available. No experience needed, just come along and have a bowl. Don't forget our fantastic Friday night meat tray raffles, joker draw and members badge draw, along with our awesome bistro serving home-cooked meals from 6pm every Friday night. We also have some great sponsorship opportunities available around the club, with scoreboard sponsorship and drink holder sponsorship now available. It’s a great way for local businesses to get their name in front of our members, visitors and bowlers throughout the season while supporting the Railway. If your business would like to get involved, get in touch with us for more information. Next stop Presentation day– 14 November. Until the next stop... Bowl well and see you at the Railway!