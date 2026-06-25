WOMEN'S BOWLS

Life is like a box of chocolates. Likewise, lawn bowls.

Players with assorted centres, conditions as cold as a frozen Magnum, and you can play as if you belong in the top deck at the Australian Open or on the rocky roads of the Simpson Desert.

Luckily, ground control delights in preparing the perfect greens for our favourite game. Our task can do with a boost from you guys.

A bounty of 20 social bowlers braved the icy temperatures on Tuesday.

Coats, scarves and beanies galore - hard to tell who was who, they were so well-wrapped.

With Kim Evans as lead, the Nutty Crunches, including Marja Iffland and Cherie Frame, took off like licorice bullets on rink 16 and led all the way against the swirly Twirls, who else than Brenda Davies, teaming up with Kay Craft and Irene Allen. 21 – 14 the final tally.

Brenda Davies enjoyed a roll on Saturday too and was a member of the Twirls during Tuesday's social meeting.

With two librarians in the mix, the Classics, Lynn Ryan, Lea Orr and Maureen Miller, led, tied, then led once more as they shared rink 17 with the Fruit n Nuts, Ann Tracy, Janice MacMahon and Rhona Went.

The win wasn’t a Snack, being tied scores with five ends to play, but the Classics creamed the final ends, 21 – 12.

With apologies to Annie, the Old Golds, Helen Heraghty, Merilyn Rodgers, Annie Smith and Lorraine Baker proved themselves to be Smarties, scoring a 7 on one end during their clash with Cookies and Cream, Irene Trueber, Chris Curteis, Lil Thomson and Cheryl McConnell.

The Old Golds triumphed 20 – 13.

Once inside the club warming up, coffee and/or hot chocolate in hand, a bounty of 100’s club cash to boost the purses of four ladies.

No jackpot cash for rink 17, the jackpot rises to $60.

Next Sunday 28 June there will be a SERIOUS Pennants Practice for all Pennants ladies going to the State Playoffs - at 1pm, versus the male teams.

Bring your best game (and your bowls) and put on a show. Go Parkes!

Next Tuesday is the 75th Anniversary of Parkes Women’s Bowling Club.

Names have been collected for those playing/helping. Full club uniform to be worn.

Enquiries: Janice 0405 453 017.

Morning tea – 9.30am; bowls – 10–12pm; lunch – 12.30pm. $25.