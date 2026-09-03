WOMEN'S BOWLS

There are strong equestrian entries this year at the Parkes Show.

Horses and riding are judged very much like lawn bowls: attributes such as exhibiting correct conformation, high quality movement, elegance and good manners.

The calm behaviour and top results on the green of our volunteers at Ground Control qualify them for laurel wreaths and blue ribbons, no judges needed.

Our handicappers today checked weights and age, hooves, teeth and gear before grading the entries.

In a game of Scroungers on Rink 18, Lynn Ryan was saddled with two grey nags, Merilyn Rodgers and Betsy Johnstone.

Merilyn turned out to be the show pony of the trio with 36 points, Betsy making up for the slight on her character with 28 points, and Lynn, being the bombproof softie she is, let them go ahead, only taking 20 for herself.

If Rink 17 was a show ring, only Gwenda Carty, Fran Dixon and Rhona Went entered the ring to perform.

They had opened up a shiny leather lead before Chris Curteis, Lea Orr and Cherie Frame had even found the gate.

Once Team Frame found their rhythm, however, they collared a few points to catch up, the final result being a pleasing draw, 12 each.

Swabs were about to be conducted on Rink 16, Irene Trueber, Lorraine Baker and Marja Iffland appeared to be laying back on the outcome of their game, with a score of zero over the first twelve ends.

Kay Craft, Cheryl McConnell and Irene Allen even tried to lose a bit of pace, all to no avail.

The three dams eventually won the last four ends, but lost 20 – 7.

The stables jackpot eluded rink 18, it jumps another $10.

Consistency singles will be a showcase of singles play. Nominations are open and close next week, so please add your name to the board. $10 nomination, social and full members welcome.

Please come along to bowls next week, as a treat, a special pudding will be served to all ladies present.

Get well wishes go out to a few of the ladies. We all wish you speedy returns to good health.

To play social bowls next Tuesday 8 September, call the club, 6862 1446 between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45am ready to play at 10am. The weather is perfect, so no excuses.

Visitors always welcome and newcomers catered for.